My Big Fat Greek Wedding Star Michael Constantine Dead at 94, Costars Pay Tribute

Everett Collection

Michael Constantine, known for his role as Windex-toting Gus in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," has died at the age of 94.

His family confirmed he passed away from natural causes in his home surrounded by loved ones on August 31, per Reading Eagle.

Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael. 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/PV0sIBtaUX — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) September 9, 2021 @NiaVardalos

"He was very much a family person. He loved his children, his siblings, his parents," Constantine's sister, Patricia Gordon, told the outlet. "He was the most generous person you'd ever want to meet. The world is a better place because of him -- really, truly."

The Pennsylvania native began his acting career on the stages of New York, but soon found work on television where he won an Emmy in 1970 for his portrayal of principal Seymour Kaufman in the series "Room 222." His other small screen credits included "Perry Mason," "The Twilight Zone," "MacGyver," "Murder, She Wrote" and "Law & Order."

On the silver screen, fans could catch him in "The Hustler," "Thinner”, “The Hustler," "In the Mood," "The Juror" and many more.

But his most memorable turn came as overprotective father Gus Portokalos, who hilariously believed Windex was a cure-all in the 2002 surprise box-office smash "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." The film was written by Nia Vardalos, who played his on-screen daughter.

Michael Constantine as “Gus” and my real dad Constantine “Gus” Vardalos, onset #MyBigFatGreekWedding2. May both dads Rest In Peace ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/PZn6oF2auT — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) September 9, 2021 @NiaVardalos

Michael Constantine was a terrific actor and a wonderfully kind man. Well done, sir. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/7c5C8I8Xos — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 9, 2021 @BradleyWhitford

"Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend," Vardalos tweeted on Wednesday. "Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael."

Lainie Kazan, who played Constantine's wife in the film and it's 2016 sequel, shared a heartfelt message to the late actor on Facebook.

"I just found out that my dear friend Michael Constantine passed away today. He was a beloved friend and a brilliant actor/writer who taught me so much about my craft and LIFE," she wrote. "Michael you will be missed. Heaven has gained another angel."

And actor Bradford Whitley paid tribute on Twitter, writing, "Michael Constantine was a terrific actor and a wonderfully kind man. Well done, sir. Rest In Peace."