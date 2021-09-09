Patton Oswalt Fires Back After Ted Cruz Slams Him for Canceling Shows Over Covid Safety

Getty

"I'm so flattered you took time from your porn scrolling for this, Ted."

Patton Oswalt decided to step into the shoes of Seth Rogen as he went to war with Ted Cruz on Twitter.

The barbs began to fly after Oswalt's decision to cancel his comedy shows over Covid safety requests went viral on Thursday. Last week, the actor said venues in Florida and Utah refused his requirement for proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests from all attendees, so he called off the shows.

(sigh)

Okay Ted, here we go…



Not as disappointed as Texas was when you cut your Cancun vacation short and came home. https://t.co/kY3nXZuQSB — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021 @pattonoswalt

"Both of his fans were disappointed," wrote the Texas politician, as he retweeted news of Oswalt's cancellations.

When the "Ratatouille" star caught wind of the intended insult, he decided to return the favor and drag Cruz by referencing the Republican's escape to Cancun, falling asleep during political speeches, 'liking' a porn tweet and more.

"(sigh) Okay Ted, here we go… Not as disappointed as Texas was when you cut your Cancun vacation short and came home," read the first response, followed by, "Ted, you Tweeted this at 1am. Put the phone down and return to liquid form for a few hours."

In regards to speculation over Cruz's role in January's attack on the Capitol, he posted, "Ted, my fans are all at home, waiting to see you at the January 6th hearings."

Ted, you Tweeted this at 1am. Put the phone down and return to liquid form for a few hours — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021 @pattonoswalt

Ted, my fans are all at home, waiting to see you at the January 6th hearings. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021 @pattonoswalt

I’m so flattered you took time from your porn scrolling for this, Ted. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021 @pattonoswalt

Well, that was fun. As always Ted, you’re a friendless, cowardly embarrassment and your beard looks stupid. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021 @pattonoswalt

"I'm so flattered you took time from your porn scrolling for this, Ted," he added.

And finally, Oswalt concluded his clap back assault with, "Well, that was fun. As always Ted, you’re a friendless, cowardly embarrassment and your beard looks stupid."

Cruz has yet to respond, which appears unusual for the Senator, as he has been all in for his epic online feud with Rogen, who spoke about it in May on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."