Why Wendy Williams Canceled All Promo Appearances Ahead of New Season

Getty

"She will not be able to complete her promotional activities," read a post from her talk show's Instagram.

Wendy Williams is stepping back from work before the premiere of her talk show's new season.

"Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations," read a Thursday post from @WendyShow on Instagram. "She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere."

Fans of the daytime diva sent their support and love in the comments section, with celebrity stans Perez Hilton writing "Get well soon" and "RHONJ" star Margaret Josephs posting "🙏❤️❤️👧🏼."

Williams has been open about her health issues in the past, including her battle with Graves' Disease, which caused her to take a hiatus from her show in May 2020.

"In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment," a statement read at the time.

In 2018, Williams announced she had the autoimmune disorder, which leads to the overproduction of thyroid hormones and causes symptoms such as heart palpitations, tremors, anxiety, irritability and shakiness, per The Mayo Clinic.

At the time, she took three weeks off her show to seek treatment.