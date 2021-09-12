Lizzo Gifts Her Mom a Whole New Wardrobe for Her Birthday in Sweet, Emotional Video

Getty

Lizzo hooked her mom up with a whole new look for her birthday, celebrating in epic fashion by waltzing her mother into a fully-stocked closet for the big reveal.

Sharing the video to her Instagram account, Lizzo kept the camera trained on her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, as she showed her around the room and asked her what she thought of the collection.

"You like these clothes?" Lizzo asked her stunned mother, who clearly wasn't sure where this was going, before excited adding, "These are your clothes!"

As Shari started to tear up, Lizzo told her, "I got you a new wardrobe," before the pair clearly hugged. Further footage showed Shari looking at the clothing in a new light, before joking that it looked like some of them might have already been worn.

"Not on my watch," Lizzo assured her.

Finally, we got some runway glamour as mom showed off some of her new looks, looking fierce, fabulous and happy.

As sweet as the gesture and the gift was, and as much as it touched Shari to receive such an outpouring of love, the sentiments in Lizzo's caption were even more moving.

"Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself," the superstar wrote. "I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world."

She signed off by writing, "Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl!"

Lizzo recalled the loss of her father this past Christmas when she again reduced Shari to tears with a big present.

In that case it was a brand new car, with Lizzo captioning that video reveal, "I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama."

She's certainly still living up to that holiday missive. At this point, we imagine Shari gets a little apprehensive as to what her daughter has in store now every time Lizzo points the camera at her. But it's all done with such love and affection, it's beautiful to behold.