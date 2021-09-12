Travis Scott Thanks Stormi After MTV VMA Win (But Forgets Kylie)

It seems carrying your second child doesn't even warrant a shout out!

Travis Scott gave a special shout out to his baby on Sunday night ... but not his baby mama.

The rapper took to the stage at the Barclays Center in New York City after presenter Wyclef Jean announced "FRANCHISE" as Best Hip Hop at the MTV VMAs. The soon-to-be father-of-two had a list of people to thank, but there was one notable absence: Kylie Jenner.

"I first wanna thank God, my mom, Stormi," he said, his three-year-old daughter getting an especially loud scream from the crowd.

But if the KUWTK star was expecting a nod, she was left waiting. Travis went on to thank his own record label Cactus Jack and Epic Records, all his fans and pretty much everyone else in the crowd.

"Love is the biggest thing that we can ever hold, spread love and everything will be okay," he concluded.

Kylie, who announced just five days ago the two were expecting their second child, was actually in town during the show, but opted not to attend, busying herself with various NYFW events during the week instead.

She didn't seem to take the snub too hard however, posting a grab of her man accepting his award on her Instagram stories shortly afterward, to prove she was watching.