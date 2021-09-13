Kate Hudson Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa: 'Let's Go!'

Getty

The couple -- who began dating in 2016 -- share 2-year-old daughter Rani.

Congratulations are in order for Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa!

On Monday, Hudson took to Instagram to announce that she and Fujikawa are engaged. In the post, the 42-year-old actress shared a photo featuring herself and the musician in a warm embrace, with Hudson's sparkler on display on her ring finger.

"Let's go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️," Hudson captioned the pic.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Many of Hudson's celebrity pals took to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their engagement.

The "Almost Famous" star's close friends Sara and Erin Foster expressed their excitement over the news. The pair are Fujikawa's stepsisters.

"Whoa. It's official 😱. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people. ❤️," wrote Sara, 40, while Erin, 39, commented, "Finally we are officially sisters!!"

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "LETS DO THIS❤️❤️❤️" and Katie Couric said, "SO happy for you two, congratulations!!! XO ❤️😍."

"The Talk" co-host Amanda Kloots commented, "Omg congratulations!!!!," while supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote, "Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️" and "Friends" alum Courteney Cox commented with applause emojis and a heart emoji.

Hudson's "Knives Out 2" co-star Madelyn Cline sent a series of heart emojis. Her fellow "Truth Be Told" star Octavia Spencer also chimed in, writing, "Congratulations."

Hudson and Fujikawa, 35, have been together since 2016. The couple share daughter, Rani, whom they welcomed in October 2018. When announcing the news of Rani's birth at the time, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress revealed the meaning behind Rani's name. Rani, pronounced Ronnie, is an homage to Fujikawa's father, Ron Fujikawa.

Hudson is also mom to son Ryder, 17, from her marriage to Chris Robinson, and son Bingham, 10, whom she welcomed with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.