Nicki Minaj Skips Met Gala Because of Vaccination Requirement

She also revealed she caught Covid herself shortly after giving birth.

In a now deleted tweet Nicki Minaj shared with fans that she would not be attending the Met Gala this year.

Minaj had briefly tweeted the words, "Won't b there." The message was only live for a few minutes until it was deleted off of her page.

After her fans expressed disappointment in her lack of public appearances as of late, she tweeted the following, "I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. Who mad? I'm not risking his health to be seen. One yaself."

Another fan speculated about Nicki's fear of the COVID-19 virus and supported her decision to pull out of appearances for the health of her baby. Minaj had also decided to cancel her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The "Seeing Green" rapper responded, "I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? 'get vaccinated' Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile."

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research," Minaj explained. "I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

The 38-year-old rap icon also clapped back at people who might claim that she is an anti-vaxxer: "Who cares what blogs gon do? Y'all always worried about blogs. This my real fkn life. They can choke."

Minaj isn't the only one skipping: Long time Met Gala veteran Kylie Jenner also shared that she would not be in attendance this year after announcing her second pregnancy with Travis Scott. She reposted some of her most iconic Met looks on her Instagram story with the caption, "I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year. I can't wait to see all the looks."