NYPD Hunting Subway Passenger Who Brutally Kicked Woman Down Escalator

The person who got out of the way and let the woman fall wasn't very popular on Twitter, either.

NYPD are on the hunt for a man who was filmed kicking a woman down an escalator in a brutal attack at the subway.

The horrendous assault occurred on Thursday evening at Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center Station in Brooklyn. Security video shows the suspect making his way up the escalator past the woman, when he suddenly stops near the top, turns around, and appears to address her.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 9/9/21 at approx 7:15 PM, at the Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center Station in Brooklyn, the suspect kicked a 32-year-old woman in the chest, causing her to fall down the escalator. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/j6yFToIlvU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 13, 2021 @NYPDnews

One second later, he braces himself with both arms on the handrails and kicks the woman full force in the chest, sending her tumbling down the metal staircase all the way to the bottom.

He then turns back around and continues on up the escalator, as if nothing happened.

Police told USA Today the man and woman had "a verbal exchanged that escalated" before the attack. There's no audio on the footage. She suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms and legs, and trauma to her left ankle, but refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

While Twitter was appalled by the attack, most people were equally sickened by the witness who stood just behind on the escalator -- a witness who not only didn't go back to check on the victim or help her, but appeared to physically move out of the way to allow her fall down the stairs.

That person behind her is just as bad as the guy who did it!!! How could she just continue on like that!? — J. Dolby (@JDolby9) September 13, 2021 @JDolby9

So, that woman saw her get kicked, fall back and just continued up the escalator with barely a glance back? — Lili Von Shtüpp 🇨🇦 (@NadiraStcyr) September 13, 2021 @NadiraStcyr

I love how the lady next to her watches just her fall without a care. Aw yeah, kindness!! — Laura Cooper Baird (@lcooper_baird) September 13, 2021 @lcooper_baird

The woman who saw her fall is just as gross and the animal who kicked her — Sara Chana IBCLC RH (@SaraChanaS) September 13, 2021 @SaraChanaS

You should also look for the woman that didn't help her... She needs to be ashamed. — Al (@AlLouigi) September 13, 2021 @AlLouigi

This is very upsetting. Both the assailant and the witness should be detained and charged. One for a savage assault and the other for the sheer lack of humanity. — Erasma Beras-Monticciolo (@ErasmaPower2) September 13, 2021 @ErasmaPower2