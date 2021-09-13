NYPD Hunting Subway Passenger Who Brutally Kicked Woman Down Escalator

NYPD

The person who got out of the way and let the woman fall wasn't very popular on Twitter, either.

NYPD are on the hunt for a man who was filmed kicking a woman down an escalator in a brutal attack at the subway.

The horrendous assault occurred on Thursday evening at Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center Station in Brooklyn. Security video shows the suspect making his way up the escalator past the woman, when he suddenly stops near the top, turns around, and appears to address her.

One second later, he braces himself with both arms on the handrails and kicks the woman full force in the chest, sending her tumbling down the metal staircase all the way to the bottom.

He then turns back around and continues on up the escalator, as if nothing happened.

Police told USA Today the man and woman had "a verbal exchanged that escalated" before the attack. There's no audio on the footage. She suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms and legs, and trauma to her left ankle, but refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

While Twitter was appalled by the attack, most people were equally sickened by the witness who stood just behind on the escalator -- a witness who not only didn't go back to check on the victim or help her, but appeared to physically move out of the way to allow her fall down the stairs.

Police meanwhile have asked for any information to track down the suspect, who they say is wanted for Assault.

