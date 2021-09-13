UK Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Missing in Hollywood

Getty

She was last seen at Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard on Thursday night.

A British actress living in LA has gone missing from her Hollywood home.

Friends of Tanya Fear say the 31-year-old hasn't been seen since Thursday September 9.

According to her family, she left her apartment near the Hollywood Bowl that night, leaving her cellphone and purse behind. She was last seen at a Trader Joe's grocery store on Santa Monica Boulevard, around 10 PM.

Frantic family members have set up a #FindTanyaFear Twitter account begging for information; they are currently applying for travel visas to fly to Los Angeles to aid in the search.

LAPD confirmed a missing persons report was filed on September 9; after the family contacted the UK Foreign Office, a local LAPD officer was dispatched to her apartment to conduct a welfare check, but found it empty.

"I am devastated about this situation, and I appeal to anyone with information to please come forward and bring our daughter back home safely," her mother Yvonne Marimo said in a press statement.

"We are deeply worried about Tanya's whereabouts, she is a bubbly, intelligent young woman who studied at Christ Hospital Boarding School and Kings College University in London," her uncle Jonathan Marimo added.

The actress, whose real name is Tanyaradzwa Fear, starred in a 2018 episode of Doctor Who, and the movie Kick Ass 2; she's also appeared in UK TV shows Spotless, Endeavour, DCI Banks and Midsomer Murders, and had had recently begun doing stand-up comedy, according to BBC.

"Since she's been here, she's had a great career and this is just the beginning," her manager Alex Cole, told ABC News. "We're obviously concerned and [hope] we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her."

She is described as 5'4" and 140lbs, with brown eyes and curly dark afro hair. She was last seen wearing a light brown/camel color short-sleeve collared shirt, with dark plaid bottoms with red and white stripes.