Comedy World Devastated by Death of SNL Legend Norm Macdonald

Tributes cascaded in for the icon, who died aged 61 after a secret nine year battle with cancer.
The world of comedy was left reeling on Tuesday after the sad news broke that Norm Macdonald had died.
The SNL legend had been fighting a secret battle against cancer for nine years. He was 61.
Dozens of comedians and actors, including Jim Carrey, Steve Martin, Seth Rogen, Jon Stewart, Sarah Silverman, Conan O'Brien and Patton Oswalt, took to Twitter to express their shock and grief at the passing of an icon, whom for many of them had been an inspiration:
My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him.— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 14, 2021 @JimCarrey
No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer.— Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) September 14, 2021 @jonstewart
Can’t believe Norm MacDonald is dead. First met him in the mid 80s. I thought he was way too funny to be successful. I was half right. My deep sympathy to his family, close friends and his fans. #ripNorm— Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) September 14, 2021 @DaveSFoley
NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening.— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 14, 2021 @pattonoswalt
Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious. https://t.co/loW3QsEjgW
seriously this really hurts https://t.co/loW3QsEjgW— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 14, 2021 @pattonoswalt
We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind. https://t.co/0sXoCLEtuG— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 14, 2021 @SteveMartinToGo
I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 14, 2021 @ConanOBrien
Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021 @Sethrogen
To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him.— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 14, 2021 @SethMacFarlane
Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff. He was one of a kind of all time— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 14, 2021 @SarahKSilverman
Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal. pic.twitter.com/2Pftw28uPc— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 14, 2021 @AdamSandler
Oh my God. We lost a legend. Norm was punishingly funny. A unique special point of view and completely organic. RIPNormMacDonald https://t.co/u3nkFjs099— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) September 14, 2021 @JimGaffigan
Love you, Norm.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 14, 2021 @MJMcKean
Oh come on! Damnit. Not Norm. Absolutely gutted. One of the most underrated and hilarious SNL performers. RIP #NormMacdonald https://t.co/bK5EALnpYz— Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 14, 2021 @joshgad
Of the many addictive rabbit holes you can disappear down on the internet, the most pleasurable is 'Norm MacDonald chat show appearances'. Thanks for all the laughs Norm, very sorry to see you go. https://t.co/ahxZNRdJEw— edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 14, 2021 @edgarwright
Today the world lost a very, very funny man. We miss him already. R.I.P Norm Macdonald.— Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) September 14, 2021 @Realeugenelevy
R.I.P. Norm Macdonald. I never got a chance to know him but he made me laugh so many times with his brilliant wit and delivery. Comedy lost a great one today.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) September 14, 2021 @AlbertBrooks
Norm is the pinnacle of bravery and originality. 💔 https://t.co/UfeNoEUlUv— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 14, 2021 @WhitneyCummings
Plus do yourself a favor and pick up @normmacdonald ‘s book. One of the funniest things I’ve ever read. I have only called a handful of funny people a genius, he was one of them. I love you, Norm. RIP, you delightful weirdo.— Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) September 14, 2021 @thebrianposehn
Usually when you see a celebrity trending, you check it out because you're afraid they may have died. You click their name and most of the time it's something innocuous. Not this time sadly, #RIPNormMacdonald— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) September 14, 2021 @JohnStamos
I’ve got so many laughs in my life by just repeating Norm MacDonald jokes. One of the funniest to ever do it - RIP to a king— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) September 14, 2021 @ikebarinholtz
One of Thee best stand up comedians.. #NormMcdonald was that.. thank you for the laughs my friend. Rest well. pic.twitter.com/oPHu7vwjdv— Loni Love (@LoniLove) September 14, 2021 @LoniLove
Such a shock to hear we lost #NormMacdonald. I love him so much. 💔 pic.twitter.com/JZNwqOOUdn— Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) September 14, 2021 @JenniferTilly
“Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL. *Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald.” pic.twitter.com/gPsdyJ5tS9— Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) September 14, 2021 @SenatorDole
This photo was taken after I was a guest on Norm's show. At dinner the laughs just continued nonstop. He will be missed. RIP Norm Macdonald pic.twitter.com/DToJCUBdU2— Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) September 14, 2021 @RealGilbert
Norm, I didn’t just like you.— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 14, 2021 @RobSchneider
I loved you.
You didn’t just make me laugh.
You made me cry with laughter.
I’m still crying today.
But when I think of you,
my tears will run down my face with all the memories of all the laughter and all the joys that you brought to all of us.
Rest pic.twitter.com/0cRWLhh5ec
rip norm mcdonald. one of my first comedy hero’s. every single time i saw him, whether in person or on tv he always surpassed any expectations of how immensely funny he was. truly one of a kind. so lucky to have known you. you will be missed— Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) September 14, 2021 @blakegriffin23
Aww man...Norm Macdonald. 😔— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 14, 2021 @elijahwood
Today, the world grieves the loss of a comedy legend. Norm was as brilliant as he was lovable. I’m crushed. My heart goes out to all who knew him. Thank you for the laughter, you beautiful Canadian you. 💔 pic.twitter.com/DFIRNHU6z4— Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) September 14, 2021 @MichaelBuble
One of the funniest people #SNL ever produced is gone, but will never be forgotten. I've spent many an hour on YouTube over the years enjoying all the characters he gave us. In a word: HILARIOUS.🤣Thanks for a lifetime of laughs @normmacdonald. #RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/pK9lK3Rz87— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 14, 2021 @HamillHimself
Sad to hear about Norm Macdonald. Got to be on his talk show. Laughed a lot with him. He was very kind to me. #RIPNormMacdonald— M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) September 14, 2021 @MNightShyamalan
Norm Macdonald was warned to lay off O.J. on SNL Weekend Update cuz he was golf buddies with the president of NBC. Norm kept slamming Simpson anyway. Every. Damn. Week. And got fired for it. A year later, he was invited back to host and did the most brilliant monologue ever. #RIP pic.twitter.com/3M6wI4uI0D— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) September 14, 2021 @BillyCorben
The world was a much funnier place because Norm Macdonald was in it. We’ve lost a comedic genius, and a great Canadian. Sending my condolences to his loved ones and countless fans mourning his passing.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 14, 2021 @JustinTrudeau