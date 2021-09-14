Comedy World Devastated by Death of SNL Legend Norm Macdonald

News By TooFab Staff |
Getty/Twitter

Tributes cascaded in for the icon, who died aged 61 after a secret nine year battle with cancer.

The world of comedy was left reeling on Tuesday after the sad news broke that Norm Macdonald had died.

The SNL legend had been fighting a secret battle against cancer for nine years. He was 61.

Dozens of comedians and actors, including Jim Carrey, Steve Martin, Seth Rogen, Jon Stewart, Sarah Silverman, Conan O'Brien and Patton Oswalt, took to Twitter to express their shock and grief at the passing of an icon, whom for many of them had been an inspiration:

Hot Videos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.