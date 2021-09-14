Drew Barrymore Hosts Epic Never Been Kissed Reunion -- And It Was Totally Rufus

Michael Vartan revealed he pitched a tent during the famous kiss at the end of the film ... while David Arquette arrived in his Tiki Post costume!

Drew Barrymore brought her "Never Been Kissed" cast together for an epic reunion on her talk show.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actress, 46, was joined by three of her former co-stars from the 1999 romantic comedy: Molly Shannon, David Arquette and Michael Vartan.

As the group discussed the film's legacy, Vartan also revealed a behind-the-scenes secret about the famous kiss scene for the first time -- and not even Barrymore knew about it.

For those who need a refresher, at the end of the film, Barrymore's character, Josie Gellar, stands on a pitcher's mound on a baseball field as she waits for her love Sam Coulson (Vartan) to come and give her her first real kiss. Mr. Coulson eventually arrives and he and Josie share an incredible kiss -- and the crowd cheers.

During her show on Tuesday, Barrymore showed the clip of the scene and said, "I just wish that Michael Vartan could be here to live out that moment again. It was one of the best, most fun moments of my life."

As soon as she finished her sentence, "Don't Worry Baby" by The Beach Boys began to play -- the same song that plays during the kissing scene -- and Vartan came running down the aisle and gave Barrymore a huge hug. The actor, 52, then shared what the film means to him, admitting that he "got emotional" seeing the clip of the kiss.

"I've got to say I haven't seen that clip in years and standing there I got emotional," he explained. "This movie has been a huge part of my life. Every time I am stopped it's always, 'Never Been Kissed.' That's a pretty amazing thing to be a part of and this reunion is just wonderful."

When Barrymore asked Vartan if he had any special memories to share, the actor recalled something that went down while filming that memorable moment.

"There's a story about the famous scene that very few people know about," Vartan began, telling Barrymore that she doesn't even know the behind-the-scenes secret. "So I get up to the mound, we embrace, and we start kissing and you really kissed me, I mean you really kissed me. I was not ready for it in the least and I'm a man -- I was a very young man back then -- and just, you know, I had feelings. The feelings were -- they just happened -- and I very quickly realized I was in a very bad spot because I was wearing very loose sort of like slacks and I thought, 'This is going to be a disaster when they cut, I must preemptively end this.'"

"So what I did, in a panic, I just yelled cut, and bent over and said, 'Oh guys sorry my back, I put my back out playing ball,'" he continued. "Anyway I went off into my corner and I was thinking horrible thoughts like, you know, dead puppies ... dead father .... And so finally I was able to compose myself and luckily the subsequent scenes went on without a hitch. You're a very good kisser."

Barrymore thanked Vartan for the compliment and noted that since her co-star was single at the time, she "went for it" -- adding, "I felt like I wasn’t going to offend anybody."

The actress also highlighted something Vartan did during their steamy makeout scene. "You did something that, for me, is the ultimate romance with a kiss, which is when you put your hands on a woman's face," she added.

In another sweet moment, Vartan revealed the heartfelt wrap gift Barrymore had given him at the time. See what it was -- and where the gift is now -- in the clip, above.

Earlier in the episode, Arquette -- who played Barrymore's on-screen brother -- made quite the entrance into show by rocking his character Rob Gellar's Tiki Post uniform from the film, complete with a tropical shirt, an orange visor and a rainbow-colored lei.

Barrymore spoke about her relationship with Arquette, 50, and reflected on filming the project with him.

"David and I have had a really long history," she said. "We grew up in the same neighborhood right down the street from each other. ... We got the chance to live a life with and amongst each other in the sweet old '90's. Right here in Los Angeles and there were no cell phones, there was no social media. I’d love to know it from your perspective what was it like to know each other, be friends and then play brother and sister together?"

Arquette said it was "a dream come true."

"It was like this magical time where we were just so free and alive," the actor recalled, adding to Barrymore. "You put this beautiful film together that was so heartfelt and has stood the test of time and now you are here and you’re doing your show ... I'm so glad you get to see how much the world loves you because I love you."

"I have loved you my whole life, David," Barrymore replied. "You know one of the scenes that I think really resonated with people was for me a real pinnacle was having Rob tell Josie, which we all needed to hear at some point in our lives, you can't be held back anymore by your own insecurities, and that's where the famous line comes in, 'I am not Josie Grossie anymore,' and that's attributed because we need someone to see the thing that we cannot see us for ourselves."

Speaking about the film's legacy, Barrymore said it keeps "growing" and "stays connected." The talk show host also noted how "Never Been Kissed" was "at the precipice of launching huge careers," listing the film's all-star cast including Jessica Alba, James Franco, Octavia Spencer and John C. Riley.

"It was a real dream cast and it just was lightning in a bottle and a moment we all cherish," Barrymore said, before addressing the audience. "And we wanted to share with you."