Jennifer Aniston Wants to Date Someone Outside of the Industry

Getty

The actress said relationships between celebrities and non-famous people can "absolutely" work.

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about what she's looking for in a future partner.

In a new interview with "PEOPLE (The TV Show!)", the actress -- who was promoting Season 2 of "The Morning Show" -- revealed that she's "hoping" to date someone who maybe isn't in the industry.

When asked if she thinks relationships between celebrities and non-famous people can work out, Aniston, 52, said, "Of course. Absolutely. I mean, it's happened."

"That's what I'm sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself," she continued. "[That'd] be nice."

This comes one day after Aniston addressed online reports that she and her "Friends" co-star and former on-screen love interest David Schwimmer were dating in real life.

"That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother," the Emmy winner told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday. "But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

The romance rumors began swirling a couple of months following the HBO Max "Friends" reunion special.

During the special, which aired in late May, Aniston and Schwimmer admitted they were romantically interested in each other in real life while playing on-screen lovers. While they were both "crushing" on each other, they swore they "never crossed that boundary" and made it physical.

In August, it was reported that the two, who played Rachel Green and Ross Gellar on the sitcom, had been "growing close again" following the reunion. Although fans went into a frenzy over the possibility of the pair getting together, Aniston and Schwimmer's reps both denied the rumors.