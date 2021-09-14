Michael Rapaport Slams AOC for Attending Met Gala, Wearing 'Tax the Rich' Dress

Getty/Instagram

See AOC's explanation for the dress and who spoke out in support of the look.

Michael Rapaport took aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for attending Monday's Met Gala in a dress with 'Tax The Rich' scrawled in bold lettering across the back.

The actor -- and many other critics -- called the politician's attendance at the $30,000-a-ticket event hypocritical and tone deaf, with Rapaport going so far as suggesting she's hob-knobbing with the glitterati only to secure a place in their world and ditch her political aspirations.

"Custom TAX THE RICH dress while at the most elitist event in the world," wrote Rapaport as he reposted AOC's Instagram oh her being fitted in the dress. "@aoc will soon be rich with a ginormous production deal from somewhere & done with Politics, guarantee it."

"Stop treating ANY of these people like celebrities they are public servants that work for US," he added. Mario Lopez seemed to agree with Rapaport, commenting "Amen" on his post -- while "Shahs of Sunset" star Mercedes "MJ" Javid simply wrote, "I love it."

Donald Trump Jr. also chimed in to slam the New York progressive, as he tweeted, "What makes @AOC a bigger fraud: The 'tax the rich' dress while she's hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country?"

Ted Cruz also tweeted, "Cost per Ticket: $30,000. Virtue signaling to your base while partying—without a mask—with the people you claim to hate: Priceless."

What makes @AOC a bigger fraud:



The "tax the rich" dress while she's hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country? https://t.co/pE84Pjquh1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 14, 2021 @DonaldJTrumpJr

And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening.🤗 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021 @AOC

However, AOC appeared to be ready for the backlash. In her original IG post of the dress and on Twitter, she wrote, "And yes, BEFORE anybody starts wilding out - NYC elected officials are regularly invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing our city's cultural institutions that serve the public. I was one of several in attendance. Dress is borrowed via @brothervellies 🤗"

"The medium is the message," she also shared on IG. "The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich."

During the red carpet at Monday's event, she explained her decision to attend by telling reporters, "When we talk about supporting working families and when we talk about having a fair tax code, oftentimes this conversation is happening among working and middle class people (on) the senate floor."

"I think it's time we bring all classes into the conversation," she added.

Everyone is talking about “Tax The Rich” because of AOC’s stunt at a gala full of the people she was targeting, where she was invited for free in a free dress… to back up her actual legitimate work on this issue in Congress, and you’re all angry/confused as to why she did it? pic.twitter.com/yQZpnYfVtE — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 14, 2021 @jameelajamil

AOC also defended herself in an Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of a chart showing a "surge in people looking up and discussing our f----- up tax code" after she donned the gown.

It should also be noted that while most attendees went maskless on the red carpet for photos, everyone was required to wear masks inside the event and all guests had to be vaccinated.

Actress Jameela Jamil took AOC's side by tweeting a screenshot of her IG Story with the caption, "Everyone is talking about 'Tax The Rich' because of AOC's stunt at a gala full of the people she was targeting, where she was invited for free in a free dress… to back up her actual legitimate work on this issue in Congress, and you're all angry/confused as to why she did it?"

The "Good Place" vet also shared a lengthier defense to her IG, saying, "More people are talking about taxing the rich than I've ever seen? Mainstream outlets who never touch this subject are talking about it."

And the women at "The View" had their own discussion about it. Check it out, below!