Macklemore and Wife Tricia Davis Welcome Their Third Child

Their daughters Colette, 3, and Sloane, 5, are now big sisters to a baby boy!

Macklemore and his wife Tricia Davis' family recently became a party of five. The two welcomed a baby boy, Hugo, last month -- and just shared the news for the first time on Wednesday.

Davis, 37, shared a photo of her and her newborn cuddling on the couch. The mother of three captioned the post, "Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon, this beautiful human came into our lives."

"He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him…" she continued. "Welcome home Hugo, may you crush the distorted masculine and awaken the divine."

Macklemore and Tricia Davis, who dated for seven years before tying the knot in 2015, also share two daughters; Colette, 3, and Sloane, 5.

In a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, the 37-year-old rapper spoke about the joys of fatherhood and shared how his children have shifted his perspective on age and growing up.

"When we're looking in the mirror every day it's not like we can see ourselves aging every two weeks or whatever, but you do see your kids changing fast," he smiled. "There's an impermanence to this thing and it’s amazing and beautiful. And I want to get the most out of it."

The "Thrift Shop" rapper also gushed about his eldest daughter, Sloane, and how "sweet she is" with her younger sister.