Erika Jayne Shocks Costars with 'Bonkers' Tom Story Involving Robbery, Hospitals and Another Car Flip

"This story obviously sounds unbelievable," says Kyle -- while PK calls BS on Erika's latest tale.

Erika Jayne's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" costars have already been struggling to believe everything she's told them about Tom Girardi ... and tonight, she dropped another bombshell on them.

During a spa day at Kathy Hilton's home, Erika and Kyle Richards had a little chat about the most recent goings-on in Erika's life. Telling Kyle that the "door is closed" when it comes to trying to reconcile with Sutton Stracke, Erika said the two would not be "working through" their issues -- and she simply didn't have the bandwidth to try.

"Tom's house was broken into and he confronted the burglar and then had to go have eye surgery," she then unloaded on Kyle. "My son had to go over and help and then my son, he rolled his car five times on the way home. I'm under a lot of stress."

That was a lot of information for Kyle to process at once, especially when Erika noted the incident happened just a couple days earlier, before the cast gathered at Garcelle Beauvais' house for a dinner party. In a confessional, Richards said there seemed to be a "pattern" with Erika, where they hang out with her only to find out later "there was this big situation in her life going on that she didn't share with us."

She added, "When Erika withholds information, it just makes it harder to support her."

Erika then continued to speak about the alleged incident with Tom. She said the Pasadena Police Department called her at 3:00AM about the break-in, but she didn't get it until she woke up at 6. She wasn't sure why he had surgery, but thought it had something to do with his glaucoma and pressure. As for her son's accident, she said he was driving home in the snow and rolled his car.

When Kyle asked where the hell in Pasadena it was snowing, Erika said her son lived a little further North. She also said her son was okay and knew that Tom made it out of surgery, but knew no other details.

"This story obviously sounds unbelievable," Kyle said in a confessional. "That's the only word I can think of. Does that mean I don't believe her? No, but it's unbelievable."

Earlier this year, the Pasadena Police Department did confirm they responded to a burglary report at 11:15pm on January 22. "Responding officers found signs of forced entry through a broken window," Pasadena Police Lt. Bill Grisafe said at the time. No other details were revealed at that time and TooFab has reached out for comment.

Later, Kyle and Mauricio had Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK over for dinner, where she filled everyone in on the latest Erika development. Mauricio, it seems, hadn't heard about the previous car-flipping incident involving Tom, so Dorit then filled him on that one too.

"Is this for real?" he asked, while PK thought it was suspicious that both Tom and his stepson flipped their cars in such a short period.

"I'm suggesting she's been in a controlling marriage for 20 years and she's still being controlled. I think Tom lied to Erika and Erika went along with it," he then said. "There's no car rolling, there's no 12 hours unconscious."

"There's lies all over the place," said Mauricio, who took issue with Erika saying she wouldn't allow a doctor to perform surgery on him after the first car-flipping incident. "If a doctor comes to you and says we need to operate ... who says no!"

Seeing how both Mauricio and PK were reacting to the stories had Kyle questioning herself. Dorit, meanwhile, acknowledged that the stories were "bonkers" and said she believed details were being left out, but at the end of the day, doesn't think Erika is lying.

PK's unsolicited advice for Erika: Break free from Tom, because he's no longer credible and it's dragging her down.