Kim Kardashian Says One of Her Kids Has Gone 'Full Goth' & Reveals If She Wants More Children

The SKIMS founder also opened up Kourtney's relationship with Travis Barker.

Kim Kardashian is sharing details about her children and their personalities.

After Ellen showed a sweet photo of Chicago in Kim's closet, Kim said, "She is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup."

"All my kids are so different," she continued. "North is like goth -- she's into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face and she listens to Black Sabbath and she's just like a full goth girl."

"Saint is like video game, tech wiz -- like, amazing," Kim added. "And Psalm is really into 'Paw Patrol' and 'Cars'. Like, every kid is so different. But Chi-Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl -- that's her."

Ellen, 63, pointed out that Kim's children are "well-behaved" and are "really good kids." While Kim said she got "really lucky," she shared that her kids "definitely give [her] a hard time," particularly North.

"North, I thought she was gonna grow out of this like, 'I want to be an only child' phase.' She hasn't," Kim explained. "It's a struggle even to go to school. There'll be times when she's like, 'I'm not riding in the car with my brother.'"

"So morning drop-off has to be a fun thing and luckily, so many of our friends and cousins, they all live in the same neighborhood, so I'm the carpool mom," she continued, adding that she goes to "three homes every morning."

The SKIMS founder said she sometimes has to take "two cars" because she's "agreed to pick up so many" children. However, Kim said she also sometimes has to "separate the kids" because of North.

"She wants her own music, she wants her own vibe, she wants to sing with her [friends]," Kim shared. "So I have to trade off. It's always a thing -- bribes."

In another clip from her appearance on the show, the KKW Beauty founder chatted about the always-growing Kar-Jenner family and shared her thoughts on whether or not she plans on having more kids.

Ellen brought up the fact that Kim, Kylie and Khloe all welcomed children within a span of a few months, with Kim referring to the girls as "triplets." If you recall, Kim's daughter Chicago was born via surrogate in January 2018, Kylie welcomed Stormi less than a month later in February and Khloe's daughter True was born that April.

Since Kylie is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, Ellen asked if Khloe should "jump in on that" and have another kid. "She should," Kim replied. "We should try for another set of triplets."

As for who could possibly be the third parent, Ellen suggested that it wouldn't be Kim.

"You're not going to have another baby," Ellen said, to which Kim responded by pointing out that she has "other sisters and a brother."

When Ellen then asked Kim if she's "done" having kids, Kim said, "Yes, yes -- I think so." With a smile, she added, "I mean, I think, yeah. I'm done, yeah. Yeah, I have a lot of kids. I'm done."

"I'm telling you you're done," Ellen quipped in reply.

Also during her visit to "Ellen," Kim weighed in on Kourtney's relationship with Travis Barker -- and it's safe to say she's a fan of the romance, including the couple's steamy public displays of affection.

"I love their relationship -- they've grown so much together," she said, noting the wild fact that Kourtney and Travis have been friends for "almost 15 years" and neighbors for "like a decade" and now are a couple.

Ellen pointed out how Kourtney and Travis often show some major PDA and "cannot keep their hands off of each other," joking that they are "at each other like it's the last time they are going to see each other all the time."

"It's a lot, but it's so cute," Kim responded, adding, "That's what they do and it's so cute. And I love love, so I love them."