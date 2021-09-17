Baltimore Woman Clinically Dead for 45 Minutes Brought Back to Life — as Daughter Undergoes 39-Hour Labor in Same Hospital

YouTube/WJZ

A Baltimore grandmother, mother and newborn from the same family all went through very different traumas, at the exact same time, at the exact same hospital.

Grandmother Kathy Patten lay clinically dead for 45 minutes Greater Baltimore Medical Center, while just rooms away, her daughter was undergoing a 39-hour labor during which her baby became stuck in the birth canal.

Astonishingly, all three would later leave the hospital unscathed.

Kathy was on the golf course on July 2 when she got the call that her pregnant daughter Stacy Fifer had gone into labor.

But shortly after arriving, Kathy suffered a heart attack and — by all medical reasoning — died.

With no pulse and no breath, she was clinically dead for a full 45 minutes as doctors desperately performed CPR.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the hospital, doctors were fighting for two more lives, as Stacy underwent an emergency C-section to deliver the trapped baby Alora.

Shortly after Kathy was revived, her 8th grandchild arrived, completely healthy.

"It's very scary coming back," the grandmother told WJZ. "It's a second chance of life."

"I want to be the best person I can be, and I'm grateful for every minute that I have."

Her daughter believes a higher power made sure her mom was at the hospital when she went into cardiac arrest.

"It was just fate that my Mom was supposed to be here," she said. "It was ultimately because of Alora that my mom is here and happened to be at the right place at the right time."

While the family will be forever grateful to the doctors, the doctors insist it is they themselves who should be grateful.

"I don't say 'you're welcome' — I say thank you," emergency physician Dr. Dov Frankel said. "You taught us what it means to live. You taught us what it means to not give up."