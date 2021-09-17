Jeff Lewis Matches with New Surrogate, Re-Lists Home to Move Before Baby #2

Getty

"I have learned from my past mistakes," said Lewis, who was sued by the surrogate who carried daughter Monroe.

It looks like Jeff Lewis may soon be a father of two.

During Thursday's episodes of his Sirius XM radio show, "Jeff Lewis Live," the interior designer shared that he's found a surrogate to have a second child. Lewis, 51, previously welcomed daughter Monroe with ex Gage Edward via surrogate in 2016.

"I matched with a new surrogate. I like her a lot. We're actually in the contract phase," the former "Flipping Out" star explained, adding that his co-host Megan Weaver has given him some "really serious advice" about his possible timeline as well as which embryo he should ultimately choose.

"I was like, 'This is what's happening. We could potentially do a transfer in December or January, that gives us a September or October baby, blah blah blah,'" Lewis shared. "And then I said, 'I have two embryos: the boy or the girl.' We really were seriously talking about, 'What do I do? Do I put in the boy or the girl?'"

"So Megan was giving me really serious advice -- she's a mother of three," he added. "She gave me some really good sound advice and I said, 'To be honest with you, Megan, I really want both of them.'"

The Bravo star was asked by his other co-host Doug Budin if he plans to "do things differently" when it comes to having another child via surrogate. "Yes, I have learned from my past mistakes," Lewis replied, before admitting, "I'm not allowed to talk about that kind of stuff, but yeah."

It's unclear if Lewis was referring to a 2018 lawsuit, in which he and his then-partner Gage Edward were sued by the woman who served as a surrogate for their daughter Monroe.

According to Variety, the surrogate mother, Alexandra Trent, alleged that she did not give consent for the labor or delivery to be filmed for "Flipping Out." She also claimed Lewis and Edward made "disgusting" remarks about her on the Bravo series. Trent sued the former couple for invasion of privacy, unlawful recording and fraud. Bravo and Authentic Entertainment were also named in the lawsuit. Trent dismissed the lawsuit in March 2019.

Meanwhile, last month, Lewis put his Hollywood Hills home on the market for $5.9 million, per TMZ. However, according to PEOPLE, the listing -- which is held by "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" stars Josh and Matt Altman -- was only up for a few days before it was removed.

On Thursday's episode of his show, Lewis shared that he re-listed the 3-bedroom home, revealing he cut the price by "half a million dollars" in the hopes of being able to sell it and move out before his second child arrives.

"So I reduced my house half a million dollars so I can get out of here," Lewis explained. "I talked to [realtor] Matt Altman about it. I'm not going to sit here and hang on to a little bit of money when I really need to get it moving."

"Because when you think about it, if I sell the house by the end of the year and go into a rental, I have to buy something," he added. "But then I have to remodel it and I want all this done before the baby gets here at the end of the year." Lewis appeared to be referring to the end of 2022.

In November 2020, Lewis sold his Sherman Oaks home -- in which he had lived with Edward -- for approximately $5 million.

Lewis and Edward split in 2019 and became embroiled in a custody battle, with Lewis often taking swipes at Edward on his show, and Edward filing lawsuits against Lewis. Back in May, the former couple finally settled their custody dispute after a nasty, 26-month-long battle.

A few months later, on a July episode of his show, Lewis revealed that he and Edward had briefly rekindled their romance, but it "didn't work out." According to Lewis, the former couple dated for three months and went on a dozen dates, before Edward ultimately broke it off.