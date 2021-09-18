Jana Kramer Reacts to Photo of Her and Rumored New Beau Jay Cutler

Getty

The star said she struggles co-parenting with ex Mike Caussin because of her feelings of "anger, frustration and betrayal."

Jana Kramer said she wants to keep her next relationship a bit more out of the public eye to avoid any scrutiny.

"I have been very open in all my relationships, especially with my last relationship," the country music star told People on Saturday, referring to her failed marriage with ex Mike Caussin. "For me, I just feel like I need to be very careful talking about the next relationships because I know how they get picked apart."

Recently, romance rumors have been swirling around her and Kristin Cavallari's ex-husband Jay Cutler. After Jana was asked about a photograph (below) of the pair together at a bar in Nashville, she implemented her new guideline of keeping her dating life on the low.

"Right now I just want to enjoy and keep things close to me."

Back in April, Jana filed for divorce from Mike following a few cheating scandals he admitted to, along with his sex addict diagnosis. The former couple -- who share daughter Jolie 5, and Jace, 2, -- finalized their divorce in June.

And although she has been enjoying her new life after the divorce, Jana still finds co-parenting with Mike to be a huge challenge, saying she has to compartmentalize the residuals feelings of anger, frustration and betrayal. "It's really hard to do when you have that betrayal and you want to be angry, but I have two beautiful children that don't deserve that energy."

She added, "It's very hard. I go in the car and I'll either cry or call friends and just scream."

As for Jay and Kristin, the former couple announced they were going their separate ways in May 2020 after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. The two share sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5.

Following the divorce, Kristin briefly dated comedian Jeff Dye. The pair split last spring.