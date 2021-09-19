2021 Emmy Awards: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Getty

And the Emmy goes to...

Television's biggest night has arrived -- and the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards have kicked off!

There is a slew of actors who could become first-time Emmy winners tonight in the acting categories, including Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany ("Wandavision"), Emma Corrin, Tobias Menzies and Josh O'Connor ("The Crown"), Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant"), Regé-Jean Page ("Bridgerton"), Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen's Gambit") and Mj Rodriguez ("Pose").

TooFab will update the list of winners as the awards are given out.

See the complete list of winners, below.

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Pose” (FX)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Limited Series

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

WINNER: Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

O-T Fagbenie (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

WINNER: Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)

WINNER: Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)

Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”)

Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)

WINNER: Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)

Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)

Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

WINNER: Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)

Charles Dance (“The Crown”)

Timothy Olyphant (“The Mandalorian”)

WINNER: Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”)

Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian”)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

WINNER: Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

McKenna Grace (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sophie Okonedo (“Ratched”)

Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

WINNER: Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live”)

Morgan Freeman (“The Kominsky Method”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Saturday Night Live”)

Daniel Levy (“Saturday Night Live”)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams (“Hacks”)

Yvette Nicole Brown (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Bernadette Peters (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Issa Rae (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

WINNER: Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live”)

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart on “Die Hart” (Quibi)

John Lutz as Gilbert Pewntz on “Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

Brendan Scannell as Pete Devon on “Bonding” (Netflix)

WINNER: J. B. Smoove as Chief Billy Bills on “Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

John Travolta as Ron Wilcox on “Die Hart” (Quibi)

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King on “Die Hart” (Quibi)

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel on “Reno 911!” (Quibi)

WINNER: Keke Palmer as Barbie / Gammy Tay / Lil Thad / Miranda / Rick on "Keke Palmer's Turnt Up with the Taylors” (Facebook Watch)

Paula Pell as Mrs. Abigail Mapleworth on “Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

WINNER: "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

"The Amber Ruffin Show"

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

WINNER: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

"Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special"

"The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards"

"The Oscars"

"The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd"

"Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020"

Outstanding Variety Special Pre-Recorded

"Bo Burnham: Inside"

"David Byrne's American Utopia"

"8:46" – Dave Chappelle

"Friends: The Reunion"

"Hamilton"

"A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote"

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Television Movie

WINNER: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“Home”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country” (“Sundown”)

WINNER: Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“War”)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)

Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” (“What I Know”)

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (“There Is No Line”)

Maya Erskine, “PEN15” (“Play”)

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (“Pilot”)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva” (“Pilot”)

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Laura Donney, “WandaVision,” “Previously On”

Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, “WandaVision,” “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”

Brad Ingelsby, “Mare of Easttown”

Jac Schaeffer, “WandaVision,” “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Steven Canals, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (“Fairytale”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“The Wilderness”)

WINNER: Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“War”)

Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton” (“Diamond of the First Water”)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso” (“Biscuits”)

James Burrows, “B Positive” (“Pilot”)

M.J. Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (“The Hope That Kills You”)

Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant” (“In Case of Emergency”)

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

James Widdoes, “Mom” (“Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad”

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (“Ego Death”)

Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”

Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”

Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program