Did Adele Just Go Instagram Official with Sports Agent Rich Paul?

NBC

The couple were seen getting cozy together in a snap Adele shared to her own Instagram page on Saturday night from NBA star Anthony Davis' wedding.

Fans may still be getting anxious over Adele's long-awaited fourth album, but the singer appears to be nothing but smiles in a series of snaps from the wedding of NBA star Anthony Davis.

That could be because she was on the arm of sports agent Rich Paul, who represents Davis and LeBron James, among others.

Paul has been linked with the star since they were first seen at a basketball game together back in July. So could this be the moment Adele is going Instagram official with him?

If so, she's doing it on stealth mode without totally clarifying anything. Instead, the couple were seen looking happy and cozy together in the third slide of her latest post. The first two focused on her gorgeous off-the-shoulder dress.

Adele captioned the post only with a red heart emoji. But is she expressing love for Paul -- or the dress? Or maybe even the wedding she was attending, though there were no images of the happy couple, or any indication these snaps were from a wedding.

Adele's divorce from husband Simon Konecki was finalized earlier this year. Since then, she's been enjoying time with their son Angelo, and apparently keeping up on the basketball scene, as well.

Dallas Mavericks Assistant Coach Jared Dudley also managed to snap a pic with the pop star sporting the same stunning outfit Saturday night, which he shared to his own Instagram Stories.

As for that long-awaited album, even as Adele was enjoying an evening out, The Sunday Mirror was reporting that her label is shooting for a release ahead of Christmas, and a Las Vegas show to help promote it, per a source -- as if it will need help in the promotions department.

The album was reportedly set for release in 2020, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic delayed that release. Now, though, they may want to hurry up and get it out before she writes and records another one about her new experiences with love.