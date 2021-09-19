Seth Rogen Calls Out Emmys for Taking Place in 'Hermetically Sealed Tent' During Covid

CBS

"They said this was outdoors. It's not. They lied to us."

Seth Rogen was the first presenter at Sunday's Emmy Awards and he took the opportunity to point out the absurdity of the ceremony taking place indoors as the threat of Covid looms large across the globe.

"Let me start by saying -- there's way too many of us in this little room," the comedian began his presentation for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. "What are we doing?! They said this was outdoors. It's not. They lied to us."

While last year's event was mostly virtually with nominees "attending" from the comfort of their own homes, Sunday's gala had the crowd nestled tightly together at tables under one roof.

"We're in a hermetically sealed tent right now," Seth continued. "I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof? It's more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don't kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided."

Even with some safety precautions in place -- including testing, proof of vaccination -- the packed venue appeared mask-less and definitely not socially distanced.

"This is insane," Seth added to a roar of nervous laughter. "I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face. So that's a big week."

He went on to address Paul in the audience and tell the actor if anyone were to sneeze in his face, he'd want it to be Paul.

