Brazil Soccer Star Hulk Expecting Baby With Ex-Wife's Niece

Instagram

The baby's siblings will also be its cousins.

Brazilian soccer star Givanildo Vieira de Sousa is expecting a baby... with his niece.

The 35-year-old striker, known as Hulk, announced on Instagram Saturday that his wife Camila Sousa, 32, is pregnant. Hulk is already father to three children, whom he shares with 33-year-old ex-wife Iran Angelo ... who also happens to be Camila's aunt.

"Today with a heart full of gratitude to GOD, I come to share with you that for the fourth time I am being blessed with another child," the Europa League-winner gushed in Portuguese, posting several snaps with their ultrasound. "My heart overflows with so much happiness and I can only say thank you GOD."

"We are already looking forward to receiving you, child, we love you unconditionally," he added. "Come full of health my baby."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hulk — affectionally named because of his physical resemblance to Lou Ferrigno — split from his first wife in 2019 after 12 years of marriage, just months before confirming his new romance with her sister's daughter.

Last year he admitted he had been unfaithful throughout the marriage, but insisted he didn't hook up with Camila until after he had broken up with her auntie.

In a lengthy Instagram rant, he denied his ex's accusations he had cheated with Camila, and shut down claims she had raised Camila "like a daughter."

He also said he never loved his first wife and only married her because she got pregnant.

"[We] started dating and in less than a month you got pregnant," he said at the time, per Quem. "My marriage didn't come about for love, passion, nothing, it was an accident of you getting pregnant with Ian. And I took it. From the moment I started dating you, I started supporting you and your entire family."

"Camila was never the pivot of separation. I never had a relationship with Camila when I was married. I'm a man. I wasn't happy in my marriage. I had many reasons. I spent my entire marriage betraying Iran, I lived a single life. She knew very well and just wanted to have the status of wife of the Hulk," he said.

Hulk said he and Camila first got together when she came to him in China, where he played for Shanghai SIPG.

"I don't think I'm an ugly person and I'm young. Camila is young and extremely beautiful. We ended up getting involved. We were single."