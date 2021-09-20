Jurnee Smollett Honored Lovecraft Country Costar Michael K. Williams with Her Hair at the Emmys

Instagram

The actress adorned her elegant updo with a nod to her late costar.

Jurnee Smollett honored her late co-star Michael K. Williams on the red carpet at the Emmys on Sunday night with a subtle accessory.

The "Lovecraft Country" actress was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series and arrived to the awards show in a pale pink Dior ballgown with a twisted updo that featured a sentimental silver hair accessory with Williams' initials.

Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment and died due to a suspected overdose on Sept. 6th. He was 54.

Kerry Washington also took a moment to remember him before presenting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, for which Williams was nominated for his work in the HBO series.

"Michael was – crazy to say was – a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being," she said. "Michael, I know you're here, because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you."

Tobais Menzies of "The Crown" ended up winning the category.

The actor was also honored during the annual In Memoriam segment of the show, where actress Uzo Aduba started her introduction with, "Over the past year, we have lost so many of our loved ones, but we treasure our memory of each of them and we rejoice in having them in our lives."

Just last week, Jurnee shared another sentimental tribute about the late actor on Instagram.

"My brother, my heart hurts so. Part of my brain refuses to believe it...sh--tty part about grief-it goes in stages," she wrote.

"When [her brother Jake Smollett] called to tell me, my brain went 'hell naw that's not true, let me call Michael.' And I called him. I called him over & over until my brain said stop, he's gone," she continued. "I couldn't breathe. Taken awhile for my brain to metabolize how the world can continue to spin w/out him here in the physical form."