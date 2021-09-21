Angela Bassett Says Black Panther 2 Set Is a 'Love Fest' for Chadwick Boseman

Everett Collection

She also updates fans on Letitia Wright, following her on-set injury.

Angela Bassett is excited to reprise her role in Marvel's sequel to "Black Panther," though the return is bittersweet following the death of star Chadwick Boseman.

Bassett briefly spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday night at the Emmys about the film, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which recently started filming.

"We're excited about that," she told the outlet. "Of course, we still have a little, you know, we feel some kind of way in our heart, of course. So every day is just a testament and a love fest for our dear [Chadwick Boseman]."

Boseman, who played the titular superhero in the first film, passed away in August 2020 at the age of 43, following a private battle with colon cancer.

Marvel previously confirmed that King T'Challa won't be recast in the upcoming movie, though no other specifics have leaked out so far. Bassett, however, promises the sequel is still in good hands.

"You know, we still have Ryan [Coogler] and Joe Robert Cole, who wrote Black Panther 1, so the two of them, these men, these brothers, they're going to bring it," she said.

"They love Black Panther, they love what they started," Bassett continued. "As they say, 'Finish the way you started.' They started great and they're going to do this one well as well."

Bassett also gave an update on costar Letitia Wright, who was injured while shooting the movie in Boston last month. Wright plays Black Panther's brainiac sister Shuri and was released from the hospital the following day.

"She had a little bit of a fall, but it's not too bad," Bassett told ET.

"You know, anything like that will shake you up, but she's just a little, slight, little petite thing," she added. "But she is fine and ready to go."