LA Mom and Daughter Charged with Murder After Botched Butt-Implant

LAPD

The 26-year-old victim posted video undergoing the procedure.

A Los Angeles mother and daughter have been charged with murder after allegedly performing an illegal plastic surgery procedure that left one woman dead.

Libby Adame, 51, and Alicia Galaz, 23, were both arrested earlier this month in connection to the death of 26-year-old rising social media star Karissa Rajpaul.

Rajpaul, who had come to the States from South Africa with plans to work in the adult film industry, had undergone three butt-lift procedures at a home in Encino, police say; she died the day of the third one.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, the cause of death was homicide due to acute cardiopulmonary dysfunction and intramuscular/intravascular silicone injections, CBS2 reported.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told ABC7 the two suspects had been presenting themselves as specialists.

"These individuals have no medical training," he said. "They're not experienced and they're putting people's lives at risk."

After raiding the home, investigators discovered substances that are used by qualified cosmetic physicians — as well as dangerous chemicals they believe were fatally combined before being injected into the victim.

"They were mixing them with chemicals and other substances that clearly are not appropriate for any medical procedure that would be performed on a human," Deputy Chief Hamilton told the outlet.

Rajpaul had posted video of herself undergoing the procedures to her now-defunct social media accounts; that video is now being used as evidence.

Authorities believe there may be many more victims left disfigured or even dead besides, and are asking "patients" and their relatives to come forward.

"We're also seeking relatives of victims who may know information, who may have had loved ones that either were medically disfigured or had passed away following some of the procedures that these suspects were involved in," Hamilton added.

Per WRAL, authorities believe the duo had been performing the illegal procedures out of homes since at least 2012; they were charging nearly $14k for three sessions.

On the day Rajpaul died, police said the pair called 911, but "rushed out of the house" as soon as paramedics arrived.