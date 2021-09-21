Inside Machine Gun Kelly-Slipknot Feud -- See the Full Twitter Breakdown!

Getty

MGK doubled down after his Riot Fest attack, while Corey Taylor shared alleged "receipts" on Twitter.

Machine Gun Kelly wasn't done dragging Slipknot after he reportedly dissed the metal band on stage over the weekend.

On Monday, the musician took aim at Slipknot's lead singer Corey Taylor by claiming he turned down Taylor's effort to be included on his 2020 album "Tickets to My Downfall."

corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so i didn’t use it.

he got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on.

yalls stories are all off.

The derogatory remarks about Kelly's album -- one in which the artist focused on rock instead of rap -- appear to refer to a podcast interview Taylor did earlier this year. "I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock -- and I think he knows who he is. But that's another story," Taylor told Cutter's Rockcast.

Following MGK's followup tweet, Taylor posted one of his own in response.

"I don't like people airing private s--- like a child. So this is all I'll say: I didn't do the track because I don't like when people try to 'write' for me," he wrote. "I said NO to THEM. So without further ado…. #receipts This is all I'm going to say about it."

The receipts in question included an alleged e-mail exchange between Taylor and Travis Barker, with Barker sending Taylor some suggestions from MGK, before Taylor replied by bowing out of the project.

At Riot Fest in Chicago on Sunday, according to reports, Kelly and Slipknot were performing at the same time on different stages when the "Bad Things" singer said to the audience, "Turn the lights up. Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old, weird dudes with masks."

He later added, "Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I'm not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f------ weird mask on a f------ stage, talkin' sh--."

The public lashings come as Kelly appeared to have had a confrontation with Conor McGregor at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet last week.