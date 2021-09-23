Jana Kramer Recalls 'Awkward' Run-In with Ex-Husband Mike Caussin While Out with Jay Cutler

Getty

"I will say that was really hard to see him there."

Jana Kramer is recalling running into her ex-husband Mike Caussin during a recent night out with her new man Jay Cutler.

On Monday's episode of her "Whine Down" podcast, the actress detailed the "awkward" encounter, while also admitting that it was "really hard" to see her ex flirting with other women.

Kramer, 37, first spoke about the now-infamous photo of herself and Cutler, 38, from that night, which made headlines earlier this month. The pair -- who were at the opening for a new bar in Nashville -- posed for a photo together, with Kramer sharing on Monday's episode that not only was Caussin, 38, also at the event, but the photographer tried to get a photo of her with her ex and Cutler.

"I haven't [seen the photo] either, but you know what's really messed up is my ex was there the same night and the photographer tried to get a picture with all three of us and I was like 'No, no, no, no, no, no, no nice try,'" Kramer explained.

She continued, "And everyone kind of started laughing but I was like, 'Not happening, no, yeah, no.' I mean, yes, obviously we were at the same place and when the photographer came I was just, like, 'Mmm,' and then we all just took a photo. Umm, but yeah."

The "One Tree Hill" alum admitted that she "had a feeling" her ex would also be at the bar that evening and opened up about what it was like seeing the former NFL star.

"I will say that was really hard to see him there," Kramer said. "Seeing him flirt with other girls and I mean, granted, I was there as well doing my thang but it was really, it was hard. You know what was hard? It looked so easy for him. Does that make sense? Where it's, like, he didn't look like it bothered him one second and that, like, hurt, you know? Because I was, like, he's just untamed and uncaged and he's happy."

The country singer said she actually ended up speaking with Caussin and recalled the brief exchange.

"I was like, 'This is awkward,' and he's like, 'Not at all,'" Kramer said. "And I was, like, 'Ugh, OK.' I'm glad that he was fine with [them both being out with other people] but at the same time ... I talked to my therapist about it. ... Just a little piece of me was kind of, like, it would've been nice [for him] to be like, 'Yeah, this is hard, but I'm glad we can be cordial.' That's just, like, [an] acknowledgment that it might hurt a little bit."

"It was so strange," she added. "When I was talking to my therapist about it the other day ... what kept coming to my mind was, 'How did I get here? How is my ex-husband across the room?' ... It wasn't that I wanted to be next to him. It's not even that I still have feelings ... because I don't want to be back in that relationship -- that was a bad toxic relationship -- but just to, like, what I thought it was and the memories. I'm like, 'How did I get here?' It was very strange."

The "Friday Night Lights" alum -- who shares daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, with Caussin -- shared more thoughts, particularly when it came to seeing her ex with other women.

"Unfortunately, there [were] boundaries around certain things and that he held a lot of resentment against me, but I'm, like, 'Well, when things happened repeatedly at certain places, it's very hard for me to trust when you go out and do those things,'" Kramer said. "So I can totally see him being like, 'Finally I get to go out and drink and be at a bar.' And again just seeing him with other women, I'm like, 'Is that going to be the future [wife], you know, one with my kids?' That's where I go."

Back in April, Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin following a few cheating scandals he admitted to, along with his sex addict diagnosis. The former couple finalized their divorce in June.

Recently, romance rumors have been swirling around Kramer and Cutler, who is Kristin Cavallari's ex-husband. Kramer and Cutler's night out on September 8th was reportedly the duo's second outing this month.

While speaking to People at the iHeartRadio Music Festival earlier this month, Kramer expressed that she wants to keep her next relationship a bit more out of the public eye to avoid any scrutiny.

"I have been very open in all my relationships, especially with my last relationship," she said. "For me, I just feel like I need to be very careful talking about the next relationships because I know how they get picked apart."