Jason Derulo Announces Split From Girlfriend Jena Frumes 4 Months After Welcoming Baby

Instagram

The news of the breakup comes one day after Frumes posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Derulo, which has since been deleted.

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have called it quits.

Derulo took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that he and his girlfriend have split. The former couple -- who began dating in March 2020 -- share a son, whom they welcomed in May.

"Jena and I have decided to part ways," the singer wrote. "She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time."

The news comes just one day after Frumes posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Derulo on Instagram on Wednesday, however, she has since taken down the post. Frumes, 28, and Derulo, 32, share the same birthday, September 21.

"Happy birthday @jasonderulo ! Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover," Frumes wrote in the caption, per PEOPLE. "You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever. You truly make me whole and I'm so grateful for the love we share."

"You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world," the model continued, "and I can't wait to make more memories with you guys. I know I'm a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I'm forever grateful for that🥺 Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever ❤️."

Jena and I have decided to part ways.

She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time. — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 23, 2021 @jasonderulo

While Derulo didn't appear to have posted anything for Frumes' birthday, he shared a comedy video of the two on his Instagram on Tuesday.

The breakup seems to be rather sudden, as Derulo and Frumes had just celebrated their dual birthdays in Aspen, Colorado on Wednesday, according to PEOPLE. Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, the former couple appeared to be in good spirits when they were spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant, where they had a birthday dinner.

The two welcomed their first child together -- a baby boy whom they named Jason King -- back in May. Both Derulo and Frumes posted about the exciting news on Instagram 10 days following their son's birth.

"A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king 👑🥺💛 " Frumes wrote alongside a series of photos, including several shots from the hospital. "Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I'm so so so in love with this little boy he's everything I never knew I needed👶🏽🙏🏽 05/08/2021✨"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On the same day, Derulo shared a sweet video montage on social media that included a series of clips documenting their son's birth.

"The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home," he captioned the post at the time. "He's so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes."

In the months that followed, the former pair went on to share many posts featuring baby Jason, however, they never showed his face.