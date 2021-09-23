Kylie Jenner Bares Baby Bump and Talks Pregnancy As She Answers Vogue's 73 Questions

YouTube

Stormi makes a cute cameo as the mom-to-be also describes all of her sisters in one word, discusses the now-infamous "Rise and Shine" video and reveals her pregnancy cravings.

Kylie Jenner is the latest star to take part in Vogue's "73 Questions" and she's baring it all ... or at least her growing baby bump!

In the video, which was published on Thursday, the reality star answered a wide-ranging series of questions, including some about her famous family, her businesses, and, of course, her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

For the seven-minute Q&A, during which Kylie, 24, gave Vogue an inside look into her massive home, the "KUWTK" alum -- who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott -- rocked a blazer over a white crop top, with her baby bump on full display.

In addition, Kylie and Travis' 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, made a couple of cute appearances in the video, including one right at the start of the video as Stormi adorably opened the door for the Vogue interviewer.

During the Q&A, Kylie shared some fun Stormi secrets, revealing that the toddler gets to decide which car her mom drives every day, her first word was "dada" and Travis' music is the type of music she "love[s] the most."

But Stormi wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner family member who made a cameo in the video; Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, also appeared in the clip, joining in by asking a couple of questions while pushing Stormi on a swing.

When Kris asked Kylie what she "learned" about herself when she became a mom, Kylie replied, "Just how much patience I have." The momager also asked Kylie "what was the best part about growing up in a big family," to which Kylie replied, "Never a dull moment."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared what's the "most important thing" Kris has "taught" her: "Never take no for an answer."

Meanwhile, Kylie also opened up about her second pregnancy. When asked if she and Travis have a name picked out yet for baby No. 2, Kylie said, "Well, we need to find out the gender first and we decided to wait." It's unclear when the interview was shot. However, a source told PEOPLE that Kylie and Travis know the sex of the baby, but they are keeping it a secret for now.

In the interview, Kylie went on to share that her favorite food is sushi, admitting that she's "upset" that she "can't eat it" while pregnant. As for her pregnancy cravings, however, the Kylie Baby founder said she's enjoying frozen yogurt and In-N-Out.

Also during the "73 Questions" video, the "Life of Kylie" alum was asked about her now-infamous "Rise and Shine" singing video from 2019. Kylie revealed that she definitely sang the catchy tune long before the video went viral and has continued to sing it since. In a hilarious moment, the interviewer asked the makeup mogul if she could sing the song for the camera.

Kylie's response? "I would need a performance fee for that."

At another point in the Q&A, Kylie spoke candidly about her famous fam and their relationship. The Kylie Swim founder shared that Kris is the "most active" on the family group chat while admitting that she is the "least" active.

Kylie was also asked to describe her sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kendall, as well as her mom Kris, in "one word." The mom-to-be said that Kim is "loyal," Khloe is "gracious," Kourtney is "very loving" and Kendall is "confident," while her mom is "strong." Kylie also named her brother, Rob Kardashian, as the family member who "makes [her] laugh the hardest."

And when asked to share what she believes is the "craziest rumor" she's heard about her family, Kylie said, "That we are all actually bald."