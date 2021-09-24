Britney Spears' Ex-Assistant Felicia Culotta Praises Fiery Court Testimony, Recalls 'Toxic' Environment on Tour

FX

Culotta believes Britney's conservators may have been trying to "turn the two of us against each other."

The team behind "Framing Britney Spears" dropped a new documentary about the pop star on Friday night, digging deeper into her conservatorship in a special titled "Controlling Britney Spears."

The New York Times investigation once again spoke with Britney's longtime friend and former assistant Felicia Culotta, as well as a former employee of the company in charge of Spears' security, her former wardrobe supervisor and someone who was in charge of promotion for her her Circus tour. The special also dug up court transcripts and previously-unseen documents in an attempt to get a better understanding of the conservatorship.

Culotta appeared in "Framing Britney Spears," which dropped before the singer made a fiery statement to the court during a conservatorship hearing back in June. This time, she reacted to Britney's words and gave more insight into the wedge placed between them.

Recalling the Circus tour, Culotta said "It was a toxic environment" and one that "made many people feel just yucky." While she had been working with Britney since the early days of her career, she felt a wedge being put between them around this time as well.

"It slowly became where I wasn't allowed by her side and wasn't allowed to have a conversation without other people present, which was very odd," she claimed.

Culotta said that she was called into a meeting with Jamie Spears, who informed her she wouldn't be joining them for the European leg of the tour because "Britney said she didn't want you there" and "Britney said she never wanted you on this tour." Since she already booked her hotel rooms, she agreed to stay on board with the Spears team, but would avoid being around Britney at all costs.

"At the very last show, as I go to leave the office, she comes in with security and it's almost like the very air was sucked out of the hall because everyone knew I wasn't supposed to be there," Culotta claimed, saying Britney excitedly ran down the hall toward her, jumped on her and started asking where Felicia had been this whole time. "It was at that point I thought, wait a minute, were they trying to turn the two of us against each other?" she asked.

"I don't know what parameters they were working under or with, but I certainly realized that I being part of the support system was not welcome," she continued. "I feel like, at some point, the reason I was moved away .. was that I simply said, 'If I see something with my eyes, I will tell it.' The further they could push me back, the smaller the support system got."

Speaking about Britney's court testimony, Culotta said she "was extremely proud of her and the bravery it took to take up for herself." She added, "Once Britney started telling her story, I felt like there are gonna be many people and many memories that would need to be talked about to put all the puzzle pieces together and make the truth of the story come out."

What stood out the most to Felicia from the court statement "is that she was frightened," she continued. "That's the thing I want to say bothers me the most, because these are people that are supposed to protect her. How many times has she said this before and why has nothing changed?" she askjed.

"I think she simply wants to be heard, but my goodness, how many times does she have to say it?" Culotta, who said she has no way to get in touch with Spears now, continued. "How loud does she have to scream it?"

She ended the special with a message delivered straight to camera to Britney, should she be watching.

"First off, I would make you giggle. Second off, I want you to remember all the funny things, all the fun times, I want you to remember how strong you are, how talented you are, how silly you are, how goofy you are and that that heart of yours is gigantic," she said, getting emotional. "My goodness, I told you every day how much I loved you. If I had one penny for every fan that's just reached out to me to send their love to you, boy I'd be a rich woman."

"Hang in there, your voice is coming back," she concluded. "You are louder and prouder and more powerful than I've seen you in a really long time. I love you and I will support you, no matter what."

In the doc, a lawyer for Britney's father issued a blanket statement stating: "Jamie's record as conservator -- and the court's approval of his actions -- speak for themselves. Jamie loves Britney unwaveringly and wants only the best for her. He will never stop loving or supporting his daughter."

TooFab has reached out to his lawyer for comment on Culotta's specific claims.