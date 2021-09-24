Teen Wolf Revival Movie Coming to Paramount+, Original Cast Members In Talks to Return

Everett Collection

The exciting news was announced on the four-year anniversary of the "Teen Wolf" series finale.

Get ready to head back to Beacon Hills, "Teen Wolf" fans -- the supernatural series is coming back with an original movie.

On Friday, which marked the four-year anniversary of the "Teen Wolf" series finale, MTV announced that a movie revival of the fan-favorite series is coming to Paramount+ in 2022 -- and original cast members are in "talks" to return.

A teaser for the "Teen Wolf" film, which will be written and executive produced by show creator Jeff Davis, was also released on Friday. "We've heard your howls and we're howling back...," a message in the clip read, with the video concluding with, "The story continues" in 2022.

The film's synopsis, per MTV's press release, reads: "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

Although it's unclear which original cast members will be returning for the revival movie, several stars have shared the movie teaser on social media, including Posey, Roden, Ponzio, Henning, Ashby and Bourne. In addition, Posey posted behind-the-scenes memories throughout the week leading up to the exciting announcement.

Following the news, Ashby responded to several fans on Twitter and confirmed that he will be reprising his role as Sheriff Stilinski. He also appeared to suggest that O'Brien, who played Ashby's character's son, Stiles Stilinski, will be returning for the movie. However, O'Brien has yet to post anything about the "Teen Wolf" movie.

Meanwhile, for fans who want to binge-watch the series ahead of the film's release, MTV shared that all 100 episodes of "Teen Wolf" will be hitting Paramount+ in December.

The "Teen Wolf" movie is just one project that's a part of Davis' new multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. According to the press release, along with the film, Davis will also be creating a new show, "Wolf Pack," which is based on the book series of the same name, and will serve as showrunner and direct the pilot of the live-action reboot of the series "Æon Flux," which was announced back in 2018. Davis' new projects -- as well the "Teen Wolf" film -- will premiere on Paramount+, with the writer-producer-creator also set to develop "additional titles" for the streaming service.

It's not immediately clear what the "Teen Wolf" movie will be titled -- but as MTV itself points out, Scott isn't exactly a teen anymore!