Tom DeLonge Says He and Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Have Been Able to 'Completely Repair' Their Friendship

Getty

The two reconnected following Hoppus' cancer diagnosis.

Tom DeLonge has revealed that he and Blink-182's Mark Hoppus are now on good terms.

During a recent interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, per PEOPLE, the rocker shared that he and his former bandmate have "completely repair[ed]" their friendship. According to DeLonge, 45, the two reconnected following Hoppus' cancer diagnosis, which he announced in late June.

"The way the universe works is strange because I reached out to Mark because I needed him to sign this piece of paper that had to do with my divorce," said the Angels & Airways frontman, who filed for divorce from his wife of 18 years, Jennifer, back in 2019.

"Only because of that call did I learn he had cancer," DeLonge said of Hoppus, 49. "And he told me on the phone. I was like, 'Wait, what?"

While the Blink-182 founding members hadn't been "talking much at all," they now speak to each other several times a day.

"We weren't really talking much at all, maybe once every couple of months, a little text here and there. But now, we talk multiple times a day," DeLonge explained. "We've been able to completely repair that friendship and really cut to the depth of who we are as people and what this is all about."

I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) June 24, 2021 @tomdelonge

In June, Hoppus revealed his cancer diagnosis, sharing that he had been undergoing treatment for three months. At the time, DeLonge tweeted his support for Hoppus, describing him as "strong" and a "super-human." Hoppus -- who is battling stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma -- gave fans an optimistic update in July, saying that his "chemo [was] working."

DeLonge posted a screenshot of a funny text conversation he had with Hoppus on Instagram earlier this month, in which Hoppus confirmed he had completed his chemotherapy treatments.

During his conversation with Zane Lowe, DeLonge said that Hoppus "had a really difficult time, but he's doing really good right now."

"I don't think he's jumping for joy, but he's emotionally supercharged from where he was. It's interesting how stupid and how much ego is involved with boys," he told Lowe. "We're just boys and bands. Women are so much better at this stuff than we are. I always tell my wife, 'Boys are weird because unless it's a big deal, we're either going to fistfight or we're just going to brush it under the rug. There's no gray area.'"

DeLonge -- who was a founding member of Blink-182 alongside Hoppus -- formed Angels & Airwaves after Blink-182 went on an indefinite hiatus in 2005. While the band later reunited, DeLonge departed indefinitely in 2015.

While speaking with Lowe, the musician revealed that there was a point where he almost quit music altogether.

"I didn't know if I was going to play music anymore. I mean, I was recording music with Angels and Airwaves, but since I left Blink, I was just building my company to the stars," he shared. "I got involved with the people from the government and I was doing all that stuff. I was really thinking I wasn't going to be doing music professionally or as a full-time thing."