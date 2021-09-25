Ariana Grande Shares Blake Shelton's Sassy Text Amid Rumors He is Being Kicked Off The Voice

Getty

A report claimed producers want to replace OG Blake with someone younger, as Ariana has brought in "fresh energy" to the singing competition.

Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton appear to share the same sense of humor.

On Friday night, the pop star posted a text she received from her "The Voice" costar, which was a screenshot of an article titled, "Producers At 'The Voice' May Replace Blake Shelton After Ariana Grande Brings A 'Fresh' Energy To The Show."

Blake followed up with some sass by adding, "Thanks a lot, Ari… Thanks a f----- lot…"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As Ariana hearted both of the texts, the exchange appeared all in good fun. Her brother, Frankie Grande, even commented, "YOURE SO FUNNY!!!!" And Katy Perry wanted to point out the texts were shared at the end of a photo dump by Ariana. "Last slide," the "American Idol" judge simply wrote.

Overall, Ariana seems to be getting along just swell with Blake and the other "The Voice" judges (Kelly Clarkson and John Legend). On Wednesday, she posted photos with them writing, "i adore these humans beyond measure and cannot wait for next week @nbcthevoice. i ….. love this show and these souls and i…. just can’t wait for it all. see you monday! 🖤"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, Blake's signature joking style was also on display at a Q & A when it was announced Ariana would replacing Nick Jonas for Season 21.

"I'm excited about Ariana joining the show because it's somebody new for me to beat," he quipped. "The easiest defeat of my career was Nick Jonas. So I'm looking for a challenge. I think Ariana could be a challenge. I'm looking forward to beating her though."