Ana Navarro Slams Anti-Vaccine 'Haters' After 'False Positive' View Test, Donald Trump Jr. Over 'Obesity' Comment

ABC

Navarro and Sunny Hostin tested positive during the show Friday and were asked to leave the set on-air; the vice president's planned in-person interview was quickly shifted to remote.

Better an over-abundance of caution than risk infecting the second most powerful figure in the United States. That was clearly the thought process behind the decision to have "The View" co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin leave the studio mid-broadcast on Friday.

The move came just moments ahead of a scheduled in-person interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Even after the departures of Navarro and Hostin, Harris and her team opted instead to do their interview remote, with the vice president in another room inside the building.

Speaking with Anderson Cooper later that evening about the unexpected live television moment, Navarro said that not only is she "doing great," but that it appears her test results were false positives.

"The View" guest host Ana Navarro breaks down the awkward moment she and her co-host learned they had tested positive for Covid-19 while on-air. She has since tested negative.



"This is in the middle of live TV," says Navarro. "As you know, Anderson, the show must go on." pic.twitter.com/mlpp9hEO6L — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 25, 2021 @AC360

She detailed how the co-hosts are all tested weekly. Navarro isn't on the panel daily, though she usually appears a couple of days a week and she insists she is tested before she even gets inside the building.

Navarro said that she followed up that initial test with two others, and "both have come back false positive for me." She added that she wouldn't speculate about Hostin's results, saying only, "It's her privacy. It's up to her to talk about her test results."

Navarro clarified the confusing statement about two more false positives in a follow-up post to her Instagram suggesting that she misspoke. In the new video, she said that she had tested negative twice since that first positive test and was quarantining in her hotel room awaiting a third.

She spoke about the overabundance of caution surrounding the vice president, thanked all those who shared their support and prayers and then shared a few decidedly NSFW comments "to the haters."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"To the haters," she said with a chuckle. "I don’t give a f---. Keep on hating, it doesn't make a chink in my armor. I am so happy that I am vaccinated and to know the protection that that gives me. So please get vaccinated.”

While she didn't definitively lump the former president's son into this category, Navarro certainly had some choice words for Donald Trump, Jr. who took a shot at her weight in the hours following the "View" Covid test moment.

Ignoring that Hostin had also tested positive, he tweeted out, "Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity."

Navarro wasted no time commenting, telling Trump that she didn't have Covid.

She then hit hard at Trump and his father, writing, "Fortunately for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects of obesity on people with COVID, your dad is a phone call away…assuming he answers your calls. Or just ask your sister to call him for you."

In a follow-up post on Saturday from the airport, Navarro shared that after the third test came back negative as well, she headed straight for the airport, cleared for travel, to fly back home to Miami.

It was definitely a memorable moment of brief chaos on live television, with moderator Joy Behar having no idea what was going on across the "aircraft carrier"-sized table when suddenly Navarro and Hostin were told by producers they needed to leave the set immediately.

Navarro likened the commotion to the show transforming suddenly into a sitcom or something, telling Cooper on Friday, "We were very proud to have the vice president come on 'The View' and all of a sudden it turned into an episode of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm.' It was just surreal."

Luckily, as she put it, "the show must go on" and it did just that.