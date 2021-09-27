Jason Aldean's Wife and Kids Promote Anti-Biden, 'Unvaxxed' Clothing Line

Instagram

The site also sells "joke" Proof of Vaccination cards, with "land of the free" on one side — and an extended middle finger on the other.

Jason Aldean's children are the face of the "UNVAXXED" collection.

The country singer's wife Brittany is using her Instagram account — and her kids — to hawk anti-Joe Biden and anti-vax merchandise.

The 33-year-old former "American Idol" contestant proudly posed with 3-year-old son Memphis and 2-year-old daughter Navy Rome, all rocking merch from the Daddy T.45 website — mom in an "Anti Biden Social Club" tee, the youngsters wearing matching "Hidin' From Biden" shirts — and tagging the company's Instagram page:

Per the website, the clothing is part of "The UNVAXXED Collection," sold by Daddy T.45. The "T" being Trump, the website's banner is a photo of the former President, pointing a gun at the camera.

Shoppers there can also pick up "F--- Biden" sweatshirts, or a Supreme-style hoodie boasting "Unvaccinated" on the front.

One of the pictures modeling the merch on the official site is Aldean's son:

While Jason himself opted against wearing the clothing as he posed with his wife in one of the pictures, he did proudly proclaim "My boy!" in the comments beneath his son's pic.

It's not the first time Brittany has raised eyebrows with her political fashion statements, either: in November 2020, days after the presidential election, she posted a picture wearing a Trump shirt, with the caption "Still my President."

She parroted Trump questioning the results in several more posts, including one which asked: "same people counting the Corona cases aren't counting the mail-in ballots are they? What a damn shame":

Anyone going to tell Brittany Aldean that the corona virus is real? Fml lol pic.twitter.com/JKfHnMGwP6 — Brittany Thompson (@bdthompson25) November 4, 2020 @bdthompson25

Some posts she was even forced to take down: just hours after the Capitol insurrection on January 6, she posted a photo of two of the rioters, whom she claimed were "Antifa disguised as Trump supporters... shocker."

That was later proved false, and she bemoaned the fact she was ordered to delete it.

"Instagram wanted me to know that it was against their guidelines to post," she said shortly afterward in a straight-to-camera video, per Rolling Stone. "It's getting so ridiculous the filters you put on everyone that's against your narrative. It's unbelievable and it's ridiculous. It's just really sad what this world's coming to."

Despite receiving a lot of public backlash, Brittany claimed she gets plenty of private support via DMs

"I think you'd be surprised how many people do agree but aren't able to speak about their views," she responded to one follower during a Q&A session.