Lena Dunham Marries Musician Luis Felber

Getty

The Girls star marries "the greatest person [she's] ever met."

Lena Dunham, 35, is officially off the market after saying "I do" with her boyfriend Luis Felber, 35.

People Magazine reports that the couple got married this weekend in a secret ceremony after dating for six months. The actress first confirmed the two were dating in an interview with The New York Times back in April, where she called her beau, "the greatest person I've ever met".

Although neither Dunham nor Felber have officially confirmed the news on social media, the English-Peruvian musician hinted at their nuptials by posting the song "This Will Be Our Year" by The Zombies to his Instagram story Sunday morning. Multiple outlets have confirmed the two tied the knot.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The two went Instagram official back in June, when Dunham shared some photos of the two of them together for his birthday.

"Feliz Cumpleanos Luis," she captioned the post. "When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon."

"Everyone who comes into contact with you- creatively, emotionally, accidentally- is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers."

She concluded her post by quoting the same song the musician posted on Sunday, with the lyrics, "The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Later that same month, Dunham shared a family photo of the couple and her dog and captioned the picture, "Sometimes I get so caught up in my vision of what I thought a family was meant to look like at age 35 that I forget I have one, right here, and it's perfect and complete (even if my daughter is sporting a *very* adolescent pout.)"

"The family we choose for ourselves is as mighty as the family genetics can build- and many of you have been part of that family for me, urging me through growth and change and some really unfortunate hairstyles," she added. "Taking this Sunday to appreciate my family, as it is today, as I created it, as it created me."