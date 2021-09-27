Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Explains Why He Called the Cops on His Estranged Brother

Getty

"This is what tough love looks like."

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is sharing the reason behind why he called the police on his estranged brother Maximo after he came over to the "Jersey Shore" star's house "unannounced" last week.

On Friday, Mike -- who welcomed his first child with his wife Lauren back in May -- posted a photo of an exchange he had with a user in his Instagram comments section. As shown in the screenshot, when the commenter slammed the reality star, 39, for calling the cops on his brother, Mike explained -- and defended -- his decision.

"What kind of dude calls the cops on his own brother? Despicable," the user asked.

Mike replied, "a responsible adult protecting his family from a estranged family member who has fall prey to mental illness from long term meth addiction."

"A rational adult who just put down his baby to sleep at 8pm and the doorbell was ringing obsessively at 8:30pm!!" he added. "A responsible dad who already filed an harassment claim on his estranged brother in July and this was the second harassment claim!! I chose not to have the cops arrest him / cause him pain and not check off the box for the temp restraining order."

The MTV star went on to share that his estranged brother's "behavior has been despicable for months," noting that his entire family has "blocked" Maximo, including his mother.

"What does that say? We just want him to get help and he is refusing," Mike wrote, before adding, "In conclusion go f--- your self."

Mike first shared the post on Twitter on Friday and went on to post it on Instagram the following day. Alongside the posts, the "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" star elaborated more on his decision to involve the police.

"Don't come to my house unannounced, baby sleeping in a pandemic and expect everything to be peaches," Mike wrote alongside the Twitter post.

Meanwhile, in the caption of the Instagram post, he wrote, "This is what prioritizing the health and safety of your wife and newborn baby looks like. This is what a mature responsible dad looks like. This is what tough love looks like. This is the ugly side of addiction. Saying no is also saying yes to yourself."

"This is what healthy boundaries look like," he added. "When someone chooses drugs over themselves only they can fix their problems. I have worked my ass off to be 6 years sober in December, going on 3 years in a happy healthy marriage to my college sweetheart in November and a dad to my first son who is 4 months old. Anybody can get the smoke if you try to jeopardize everything I have worked for ‼️"

While Maximo hasn't yet made a full statement regarding Mike's comments, he touched upon the situation on Twitter.

The actor retweeted a news article about Mike's social media posts in which he defended the decision to call the cops on him. Maximo also responded to a user who pointed out that he hasn't "addressed the mental illness or drug use" allegations.

"I'm sorry that my brother @ItstheSituation has said such defamatory statements to the public regarding my character and health," he replied. "I am working with my PR team @allmypromotions to address all his allegations accordingly. Thank you for your #care & #love xoxo #maximo."

Last Thursday, TMZ reported that Mike called the cops on Maximo on Tuesday after he appeared at his New Jersey home, carrying presents for Mike as well as his son Romeo.

According to the outlet, per Mike's rep, Maximo rang the doorbell multiple times, but there was no answer. He then proceeded to put the gifts on the doorknob and started to leave. However, Mike's rep noted that Mike witnessed the whole thing from inside and called the police, who came to the house and encountered Maximo, saying that he's not permitted to be at Mike's home unless he's invited. The authorities then let Maximo go, with TMZ noting that Mike didn't want his brother to be arrested.

The outlet added that according to Maximo, he just showed up to drop off the presents. He told TMZ that he was "saddened" that Mike called the police, while also denying that there are problems between him and his brother.