Meredith Marks Confronts Jen Shah Over 'Homophobic' Twitter Behavior Involving Son Brooks Marks

"Did you like a comment referring to my son as a sissy bitch?"

The feds aren't the only ones coming for Jen Shah this season on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."

On Sunday night's new episode, Meredith Marks put Shah in the hot seat on the middle of a frozen-over lake -- calling out her costar for her social media behavior toward Marks' son Brooks.

Jen has had it out for the 20-year-old since he made comments about her not wearing underwear in a scene last season. During the Season 1 finale, Meredith first accused Jen of liking shady tweets about Brooks after the episode aired, something she still apparently hasn't stopped doing.

After Shah invited all the women out for an ice fishing excursion, Marks eventually sat her down and confronted her about her behavior.

"I really did struggle about coming here today. I think it was nice you tried to get everybody together, I didn't want to ruin it but, there's some stuff that's been festering and I thought it was better to just address it," she began. "Your actions toward me are not aligned with your words."

"I was very clear that if you want to be friends, that you would not speak poorly of my family. Do you recollect me saying that?" she then asked, as Shah said that, yes, she did. "There are homophobic tweets regarding my son's sexuality that you have liked. It is really painful. I was told about a Zoom that you hosted or you were questioning him coming out and his sexuality and I heard you with my own ears publicly talk about, 'Well, Brooks has never seen a vagina.'"

"Those are negative, homophobic micro-aggressions for a young adult who has not determined where he stands," Marks continued, making it clear that Brooks himself hasn't opened up about his sexuality publicly. "It's horribly painful for someone to be pressured to talk about what they're not ready to talk about. It has to stop. Enough is enough. I need to know you are against homophobic hate and you support the LGBT community."

Jen was shocked, exclaiming, "What are you talking about?! I am tired of sitting here getting accused of stuff when I have never said anything."

"Did you like a comment referring to my son as a sissy bitch?" Meredith shot back, with Jen claiming that she didn't. Marks, however, had the receipts and pulled out Jen's Twitter, confirming the like. "I'm telling you, I didn't like it," Shah insisted, but Meredith said that was just one example of at least 20-30 comments Jen has co-signed.

"What is not fair, I have somebody that runs my stuff, so that is not me," Shah then said, which set Meredith off. "It's your f---ing Twitter, Jen. You're responsible for your Twitter!" she said, before getting up and walking off, "I'm done. The denial is what I will not accept."

As she stormed off, livid, she told costar Lisa Barlow, "I can't listen to the projecting, deflecting and lying anymore. She's f---ing lying, I've had enough. I'm done. I'm done. You don't f--- with my family."

Jen eventually went after her, but Meredith said the damage was already done.

"Do you now know how easily a 20-year-old child who is being called out to make a choice on something he has never discussed with anyone, what a dark spot you have put my child in?" Marks spat at her. "I am so angry."

When Jen tried to twist the situation onto her own family, claiming it was embarrassing to her children to have Brooks talk about her vagina on television, Marks simply walked off. "I'm done. She doesn't tell the truth. I am finished," she exclaimed.

"I don't think Jen is capable of seeing beyond herself," Meredith added in a confessional. "It's always what about me, what about me, what about me, I'm hurt, my kids are hurt ... either you're going to acknowledge what you did wrong and try and do better moving forward, or just get away."

"Everyone just wants me to be like, 'Oh, I'm sorry, I'm a piece of s--t,'" Jen exclaimed as she returned to the rest of the group. "You cannot keep blaming me for every issue on this earth, you can't!"