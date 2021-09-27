Sunny Hostin Chokes Up Detailing 'Real Life Ramifications' of Covid Scare, Producer Apologizes

ABC

Ana Navarro also launched into a fiery takedown of Donald Trump Jr.'s "obesity" tweet after her false positive made headlines.

On Monday morning, the two joined Joy Behar and Sara Haines back on the panel, assuring everyone that they were in fact Covid-negative and detailing what went on after they were yanked from the table.

First, the show's producer Brian Teta apologized for how the show handled the situation -- admitting it led to "really awkward television" and put the two cohosts in a position where their medical results became public knowledge.

"It was just an unbelievable set of circumstances. We found out moments before we got on the air. And in that moment, all I could think of was we had to keep the hosts safe and we had to keep the Vice President safe," he said from off-stage on Monday's show.

"And that led to some really awkward television that I'd like to have back, if I could, but I really wanna acknowledge and apologize for Sunny and Ana because in the midst of all this chaos they were put in this position where they had this information put out on television and, to make it even worse, it turned not to be true, it was a false positive," he continued. "It was unfortunate that mistakes were made ... I'm so so relieved that you guys are healthy and nobody was ever in danger."

Sunny then went on to detail how that situation led to some "real life ramifications" for her family.

"It was really uncomfortable for my results to be released publicly because I even knew what was going on, before they were verified, before I was tested again and again," she explained. "And there are real life ramifications when things like that happen."

"My husband is a surgeon as everyone knows and he was in the operating room and had to be pulled out of the operating room. Because, God forbid, he's operating on someone and he's Covid-positive," she continued. "My child's school had to be notified and she had to be pulled out. My parents had to be rushed to be tested and my son was notified at school as well."

She added that the circumstances were "particularly triggering" for her because her in-laws recently died from Covid and "not too long ago, I delivered the eulogy" at their funeral. "You could imagine how I felt thinking I could possibly be Covid-positive and my family could experience another loss," she added, choking up, "Another loss I don't think my husband could handle."

Hostin said she felt somewhat reassured by the fact she is vaccinated -- and having Navarro in the same boat kept her spirits up. "Ana Navarro is the best person to have it happen with you," she explained, "Her charm and her wit and her sense of humor really got me through it."

After speaking about some of the "hatred" she received online, Navarro chimed in with her own experience -- and the vile tweets thrown at her as well.

"I had just spent the day with Kamala Harris' sister, niece and brother in law. I'm thinking, I'm Typhoid Mary and I'm going to wipe out the entire Harris family in one week," she joked at first, before addressing a tweet from Donald Trump Jr.

After her results initially made headlines, Trump Jr. tweeted: "Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it's time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity."

"Apparently, he thought it was appropriate to take advantage of the false news that I had Covid to take a shot at my weight," said Navarro on Monday's episode. "Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day. Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue."

"First of all, I know that when you are a dimwit with no skill or talent or significant accomplishment, living off your father's fame and name and fortune, you gotta draw attention to yourself," she added. "But baby, if you want to have a conversation about Covid and obesity, you could have had it last October when your elderly, obese father had it."

"It is a legitimate conversation to have and fortunately for you, you have somebody in your family you could call and discuss it with," she added. "Imagine having a father whose butt is the size of a studio apartment in New Jersey and you got the gall to pick on me about my weight?"

While the entire panel praised the VP's team for sticking around and finding a way to still conduct the interview from a private office, they all ended the segment by begging her to come back.