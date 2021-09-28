Jennifer Aniston Says She's Finally Ready to Start Dating Again

Getty

"I think it's time. I think I'm ready to share myself with another."

Jennifer Aniston is ready to get back out on the market.

In an interview with Bruce Bozzi on Radio Andy, the actress revealed that she's finally ready to start dating again following her divorce from Justin Theroux. Though the "Friends" star said there "hasn't been time" for her to start up a new relationship -- especially in the era of Covid -- it seems she's starting to put herself back out there.

When Bozzi asked Aniston whether she had been seeing anyone lately, she let out a loud and clear "No" -- before adding she'd be open to love if she had found the right person.

"There's been no one of importance has hit my radar yet, but I think it's -- I think it's time," she said. "I think I'm ready to share myself with another."

"So I didn't want to for a long time. And I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple," the 52-year-old actress explained. "I've been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time."

After asking whether Bozzi had someone to set her up with -- he didn't -- Aniston said she's "old school" and stays away from dating apps like Tinder and Raya. "People don't come up to people anymore, you know, people don't do that and it's weird," she added.

When Bozzi asked her how important that first initial kiss was to her, she told the host that it was, of course, very important -- as is the "ease at which the conversation flows."

"Confidence but not cockiness, humor, generous, kind to people, you know [are] just a few necessities," she added with a laugh.

As Bozzi brought up fitness, Aniston said it was important -- and not just aesthetically.

"It's not just about how you look… I want to be around here for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I'm 80," she added.

Aniston's last relationship was with Justin Theroux, who she started dating in 2010 and married in 2015. The two split in 2018.