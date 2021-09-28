Margaret Qualley Speaks Out on FKA Twigs' Abuse Allegations Against Ex Shia LaBeouf

Getty

The actress split from LaBeouf in January, weeks after FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against him alleging sexual battery and mental abuse.

Margaret Qualley spoke out about FKA Twigs' abuse allegations against Shia LaBeouf, whom they had both dated in the past.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress opened up about how she supported Twigs -- born Tahliah Barnett -- after the musician filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in December 2020, alleging sexual battery and mental abuse.

The following January, Qualley split with the actor -- and a month after that, she posted a cover of the Elle magazine in which Twigs detailed the abuse. When asked why she captioned it, "Thank you," Qualley told Harper's, "It was important to me for her to know that I believe her -- and it's as simple as that."

The young star went on to say that she didn't want to discuss her personal life -- but understands her new role in "Maid." where she plays an emotionally abused character, would undoubtedly raise questions about her relationship with LaBeouf.

Instead, she focused on talking about her character enduring the abuse and how she prepared for it, saying, "Unfortunately, it's so common. And it's true that more than half of people experience some level of psychological threat within a relationship in their lifetime. I just did my best to read the script and experience Alex's reality as much as possible within the scenes."

Barnett's original lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease, per court papers. It also accused him of "relentless abuse," including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

In response, LaBeouf initially told the New York Times that while "many of these allegations are not true," he does not feel he is "in the position to defend any of my actions." Instead, he believes that he "owes these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done."

In a legal filing responding to her lawsuit, LaBeouf's team later insisted he "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]'s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever."