Gabby Petito's Family Unveil Matching Tattoos In Her Honor

AP/Instagram

Gabby Petito's family unveiled matching tattoos in honor of — and designed by — their late daughter.

At a press conference in New York on Tuesday, speaking for the first time since she was confirmed killed, all four of her parents and step-parents showed off the matching ink they had gotten the night before.

Gabby's mom and stepdad Nichole and Jim Schmidt, and dad and stepmom Joe and Tara Petito, now have the same "Let it be" tattoo with the outline of a wave on their right arms, as well as a picture of flowers within a triangle on their left, just as Gabby had.

"These were tattoos that Gabby designed herself," stepdad Jim said. "She was an artist."

"I wanted to have her with me all the time," tearful mom Nichole added. "I feel it, this helps that."

The united family used the conference to announce the launch of the Gabby Petito Foundation, aimed at helping other families in similar situations as theirs.

The foursome were full of praise and thanks to law enforcement and the media, as well as those who rallied together on social media to help in the search; but dad Joe insisted their were many others who deserved the same spotlight.

"Social media has been amazing and very influential, and to be honest it should continue for other people as well, this same kind of heightened awareness should continue for everyone," he said.

"That's on all of you," he told the gathered media. "If you don't do that for other people, it's a shame. It's not just Gabby who deserves it."

While the family were reluctant to speak on Brian Laundrie — pointing out once again they have been advised by the FBI not to do so — they did address his parents' ongoing silence.

"The Laundries did not help us find Gabby, they sure are not going to help us find Brian," family attorney Richard Stafford scowled. "For Brian: we're asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency."

Asked whether or not they believe the parents' claim they do not know Brian's whereabouts, Joe replied: "That's for the FBI to investigate."

When asked whether or not they were happy with the FBI not yet naming Brian a suspect, he replied, "We are 100 percent happy with the FBI, they've been with us every step of the way. They will bring justice for Gabby."

Stepdad Jim also confirmed the family had not yet received any of Gabby's property back from Florida.

Interestingly, Gabby's dad Joe also got an extra tattoo to match his daughter's: a trail of vine leaves circling his finger. Another person who has a similar tattoo -- with filled in leaves -- is Brian Laundrie.