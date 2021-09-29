Former Bachelor Lead Jesse Palmer to Replace Chris Harrison as Host of The Bachelor

Getty

The Season 5 "Bachelor" has been tapped to lead the upcoming 26th season -- the new "Bachelor" reportedly comes from Michelle Young's "Bachelorette" contestants.

The new Bachelor has reportedly been selected -- fans will meet him without knowing which one he is when Michelle Young's season of "The Bachelorette" kicks off -- and now the production has landed on who will take over Chris Harrison's role as host.

Former "Bachelorette" leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been helming the "Bachelorette" side of things, while former "Bachelor" contestant Wells Adams has seen his role on "Bachelor in Paradise" expand from just bartender to Master of Ceremonies.

Keeping it in the family yet again, and clearly tapping into that same energy they've found with Tayshia and Kaitlyn, producers have tapped a former "Bachelor" lead to take on the role of host/mentor/confidante for the upcoming 26th season of "The Bachelor."

It was all the way back in 2004 when Jesse Palmer took the reins of the fifth season of "The Bachelor." In many ways it was a different show and a different world, but the ESPN analyst is confident his experiences will prove beneficial for contestants.

"Bachelorette" Katie Thurston certainly leaned on Tayshia and Kaitlyn's knowledge of the process and experience in her season, creating a camaraderie and intimacy among them that was fresh and exciting to watch.

"For more than 20 years, 'The Bachelor' has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own," Palmer said in a statement, per TMZ.

"Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey."

Jesse selected Jessica Bowlin as his winner in 2004, but their relationship fizzled out after a few months. Even though he didn't find love on "The Bachelor," Jesse did find love in his life, getting engaged to Emely Fardo Palmer in 2019, with recent Instagram posts suggesting they may now be married.

In other words, he has some experience in not only the ups and downs of the show, but in relationships in general. He took longer to find his happily ever after than he probably would have liked, but that also gives him a more unique perspective on that journey that he can share.

Jesse celebrated the announcement with a shot of himself on the set shared to his Instagram page. "Bachelor Nation- I couldn’t be more thrilled to be home with my @bachelorabc family! Word on the street is it’s pretty AMAZING around here! 🌹🥂" he captioned the image.

While no specific launch date has been set for "The Bachelor" Season 26, it is expected to start filming shortly with an expected premiere in January 2022.

In the meantime, fans can speculate on who the new lead will be (some outlets already have their predictions) when Michelle Young's journey to find love begins with "The Bachelorette" Season 18 on Tuesday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.