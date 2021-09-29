Khloe Kardashian Says Her Hair 'Fell Out' Amid Covid Battle

Instagram

The reality star opens up about the side effects she experienced after testing positive.

Khloe Kardashian revealed she struggled with hair loss during her battle with Covid-19 last year.

"My hair really fell out with COVID, so after it, it was really a struggle for a minute," the 37-year-old shared during a Twitter Space chat with fans on Tuesday, while promoting her partnership with collagen brand Dose & Co.

Ever the great spokesperson -- and a sign of momager Kris Jenner's tireless work lining up new gigs for her kids -- Kardashian said incorporating the collagen powder into her everyday routine has made a world of difference. She added it "helped me so, so much" when it came to stimulating hair growth.

"I do the powder, just because that's what we had for so long," she added, "and I take so many vitamins a day, it's just so easy for me."

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, hair loss is a common side effect of any virus which causes high fevers, like Covid. Stress associated with testing positive could also be behind hair falling out.

While Khloe said she experienced nearly "every" side effect of the virus, she never lost her sense of tase or smell. "I had everything else -- like anything else you can imagine," she explained.

The Kardashian clan documented their experience with Covid while filming the final season of their reality show in a bit of a bubble.

"It gave us something to do, and even though it was such a scary time, having that distraction was nice," Khloe told her fans on Twitter. "But yeah, all of us –– now it's kind of our new normal –– but then we were all so nervous, and so scared. No one knew what was happening."