Mark Hoppus Reveals He's 'Cancer Free': 'I Feel So Blessed'

"Today is an amazing day."

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus just revealed he's cancer-free. The rocker shared the good news on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" he exclaimed. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

He added that while he'll still have to get scanned every six months and his body will take "until the end of the year" to "get back to normal," overall it's been "an amazing day."

"I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?" he ended this post.

In June, Hoppus revealed his stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma diagnosis, sharing that he had been undergoing treatment for three months.

"It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," he wrote at the time. "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

He gave fans an optimistic update in July, saying that his "chemo [was] working."

"I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news," he added. "I'm so grateful and confused and also sick from the last week's chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying the cancer."

He concluded that post by writing, "Just gonna keep fighting."

After documenting some of his chemo on social media, he also showed how his hair was starting to grow back in a post just last week.

"I mean what the s--- is this? Is my hair growing back white? If it does I wonder if I'll look more like George Clooney or Doc Brown?" he commented. "I feel like this is still the cancery peach fuzz hair and maybe my normal hair will start growing again?"