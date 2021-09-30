Why Clare Crawley Is Refusing to Speak Out on Dale Moss Split Rumors

Instagram

She acknowledged the rumors out there ... but didn't say much about them.

"The Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley knows everyone is interested in her love life -- or possible lack thereof -- but she's not ready to speak out about it just yet.

On Thursday, the reality star took to Instagram to explain why she's choosing not to chime in after it was reported that she and Dale Moss have once again split. The two originally met on the ABC reality show in 2021 and, following a breakup in January of this year, reconciled in March. As of last week, however, the reportedly broke it off ... again.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now… I'm choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want," she captioned a photo showing her clutching her mother's hand.

"What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now," she continued.

"So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today."

Crawley concluded her statement with words of gratitude to her friends and family, saying she's "just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves."

Moss has yet to comment on the split either.

Just 12 days into filming Crawley's 2020 season of "The Bachelorette," Moss asked Crawley to marry him, which meant the end of rose ceremonies for both of them and her early exit from the series. By January 2021, the pair had called it off.

At the time, Moss wrote on social media, "I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time."

Crawley took the opportunity to tell fans about the couple's split on her own terms, posting, "Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed."

However, Crawley didn't appear crushed for too long as rumors swirled that they were back in each others' arms the following month. By March, their reconciliation was confirmed, and in July, they were were ready to say "I do" again with a second engagement.