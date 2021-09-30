Cazzie David Says It Looked Like Dad Larry Was 'Having a Breakdown' at NYFW

Getty

While many people found it funny when Larry David was photographed plugging his ears during a New York Fashion Week runway show earlier this month, his daughter Cazzie David had a very different reaction.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the 27-year-old actress shared her thoughts on the viral photos and videos of her famous dad looking uncomfortable as he covered his ears while watching a fashion show.

Unlike the overall response online, Cazzie thought her dad's behavior was "so disturbing," admitting that he looked like he was "having a breakdown."

"This is so not gonna be what you want to hear from this or what anyone would want to hear," she began after podcast host Alex Cooper brought up the topic. "I found it so disturbing."

"I'm happy everyone thought it was so funny and relatable," Cazzie continued. "For me, it was like this is a man who was dragged to some place he doesn't want to be, that he didn't know what it would be."

The "Umbrella Academy" star said her dad "doesn't know what a fashion show is" and "didn't want to go."

"So the moment that's going viral, that's like me watching my dad ... he looks like he's having a breakdown," Cazzie said. "Like truly."

The writer said that from her point of view the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star "look[ed] so miserable." Cazzie also noted that her dad wasn't trying to make people laugh.

"He would never also do something to try and be funny," she explained. "I don't think he's ever done anything in his life like that to be funny. He's like, 'If you're funny, great, but if you're not funny, don't try to be funny ever.'"

Cazzie shared that she didn't talk to her dad about the viral moment, but discussed it with her younger sister Romy over text.

"We were both just like, 'Oy. This is so sad,'" she recalled. "It was simply just too loud for him to be there ... It's very sad."