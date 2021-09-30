Porsha Williams Exits Real Housewives of Atlanta After 10 Years

Andy Cohen, however, said he considered the move "more of a PAUSE than a goodbye."

Porsha Williams is following Cynthia Bailey out the door at "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." The reality star confirmed the news on Thursday morning, with a statement to Instagram.

"After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise," she began. "This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."

"I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show’s producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show," she continued.

"I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You've made the past decade a truly special one," said Williams. "One where I've dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you."

Her message concluded: "Don't worry though, I'll be back on your TV very soon ... I can't wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you’ll just have to wait and see! Love ya!"

Andy Cohen was one of the first to comment on the post, writing: "What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye."

Added Kandi Burruss: "I was hoping you weren’t 4real leaving. Wishing you the best on all you’ve got going on!"

Porsha first joined the show back in Season 5, which debuted in 2012. She also headlined her own spinoff, "Porsha's Having a Baby" and hosts "Bravo's Chat Room." There have been reports she has another spinoff coming on Bravo soon.

Her exit comes after Cynthia Bailey announced she was also leaving the show earlier this week.

"After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta," she shared. "Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can't wait to see what we do next!"

"Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!" she continued. "I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures."

She went on to thank the fans for their support and said it was "time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you."