Brielle Biermann Asks 'What's the Point' of RHOA After Cast Exits

Brielle was slammed for including her mom, Kim Zolciak, on the list of beloved former Housewives.

Brielle Biermann posed a question regarding "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" after the news of a cast shakeup broke earlier this week.

"no nene no kim no porsha no Phaedra what's the point RHOA?" the reality star tweeted on Thursday, following both Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey's announcement that they would not be returning to the Bravo show.

Brielle then found herself in the midst of Twitter backlash after critics trolled her for including her own mom, Kim Zolciak, on the list of beloved former "RHOA" stars. Kim left the show in 2012 and went on to star in her own successful series, which focused on her family, including Brielle.

Taking to Twitter once again, Brielle clapped back at the haters in defense of her mom. "everyone so hot and bothered about me adding kim as if she wasn't giving you drama, extraness, trashy, classy, funny one liners for years," she wrote. "pleaaaase. Give credit where credits due everyone knows kim and loved her at one point even if u don't now. sour apple bitter bitches."

She quickly followed up with, "hey, I'd hate her too! met her man & a good one at that! glowed up, had hella babies, lives in a beautiful home, is successful… etc, etc. yeah… i smell the jealousy."

On Thursday, Porsha confirmed she was leaving the show in an Instagram post, writing, "After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter."

"This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with," she added. "It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."

Andy Cohen was one of the first to comment on the post, writing: "What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye."

Porsha first joined the show back in Season 5, which debuted in 2012.

Her exit comes after Cynthia Bailey announced she was also leaving the show earlier this week.

"I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures."

She went on to thank the fans for their support and said it was "time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you."